Attorney General Todd Rokita appears to have miscalculated earlier this month when the Republican repeatedly claimed his office was "ready to vigorously defend" a new Indiana law denying transgender youth and their parents access to gender affirming health care.

In multiple tweets and talk radio appearances, Rokita expressed support for the provisions of Senate Enrolled Act 480 after it was signed into law April 5 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, and Rokita pledged the attorney general's staff "is fully equipped and ready to protect our most valuable assets by defending SB 480 in court."

A lawsuit challenging the statute as unlawful sex discrimination, among other alleged constitutional violations, immediately was filed at the federal court in Indianapolis on behalf of affected families and health care providers by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the new law before it takes effect July 1, as well as class-action status to ensure any ruling against the statute applies to all transgender Hoosiers and not just the plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit.

Court records show attorneys for the ACLU and the attorney general agreed April 14 to a briefing and and deposition schedule for both motions that would get the final written arguments of the parties in front of U.S. District Judge J.P. Hanlon no later than June 12.

However, Rokita filed a new motion Wednesday seeking to postpone briefing on the class-action portion of the case because he claims his staff is too busy with other work to effectively respond to the ACLU's arguments and evidence — contrary to Rokita's earlier declarations that his office was ready to vigorously defend the law.

In the five-page filing, Rokita said the complexity of the ACLU's detailed arguments in favor of a preliminary injunction and class-action status will "require the sustained attention" of his staff to effectively respond, and they "cannot simultaneously devote adequate time" to both motions given everything else they have to do.

Those other tasks include participating in oral arguments in a voting rights case at the federal appeals court in Chicago May 17, responding to a federal court challenge to Indiana's near-total abortion ban, filing an objection to a proposed federal rule in favor of transgender sports participation, intervening in a federal appeals court case in Louisiana, and attending to various other legal matters, according to the filing.

Rokita also contends that postponing action on the class-action portion of the case will cause no harm because even if the preliminary injunction is granted in favor of the plaintiffs by July 1, the law does not require other transgender youth to begin detransitioning until the end of the year, giving them plenty of time await a class-action decision or individually file their own lawsuits.

Ken Falk, Indiana ACLU legal director, has informed the court through Rokita that he opposes the attorney's general's motion for a delay.

Hanlon has since directed Falk to file written arguments with the court by Monday addressing the attorney general's request, and the judge has given Rokita until Wednesday to reply, records show.

The law approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly bars Indiana hospitals and medical providers from administering any treatment intended to transition the gender of a person under age 18, including gender surgeries, which already aren't performed on minors in Indiana, as well as the administration of hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs.

Hoosier children currently receiving gender transition hormone therapy with their parent's consent and financial support are required by the statute to end their treatment by Dec. 31 and de-transition, notwithstanding the potential impact to the physical and mental health of the children.

Doctors and other health care providers serving transgender children also are prohibited from referring their patients for continuing care elsewhere because the law authorizes the attorney general to go after the license of any practitioner who "aids or abets" in the provision of gender transition procedures for a minor.

In the Northwest Indiana legislative delegation, the measure was supported in the House and Senate by every Republican representing the Region and opposed by every Democratic lawmaker.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park