After serving in South Africa's Boer War, nurse Margaret Pritchard moved from Chicago to Gary in 1910 to found a hospital in the steel town that was springing up around Gary Works mill.

She raised $100 donations from 20 local doctors and started Gary General Hospital in a three-story building near what became the Borman Square Park downtown. It began treating patients and graduating nurses from its training school the next year.

By 1916, Gary was more established and Pritchard started to take steps to ensure that the hospital would remain in town permanently, arranging for a board of directors, a building fund and an application for articles of association with the state. The Gary Land Co., the arm of U.S. Steel that was building out the city, donated a property between Fifth and Sixth avenues on the west side of Grant Street.

She transferred the hospital to the board, which sought to raise $250,000 for a new 82-bed hospital. World War I slowed the fundraising efforts, but construction nonetheless kicked off in 1919 and was completed on May 12, 1923.

Methodist Episcopal Hospital went on to treat 2,087 patients in its first year, delivering 299 babies and performing 1,115 operations.

Methodist Hospitals is still going strong. The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

"It means commitment and service," CEO Matt Doyle said. "One hundred years is the amount of commitment Methodist has had to Northwest Indiana. It's the service it's provided to Northwest Indiana. One hundred years has a special tone to it."

The public is invited to a celebration of the 100th anniversary at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary. Methodist will be commemorating the milestone throughout the year at a company picnic and by giving employees 100th-anniversary swag.

Doyle attributes Methodist Hospitals' longevity to the commitment of its staff and physicians to the community.

"What makes an organization is the folks involved," he said. "We have a dedicated medical staff and team of employees. Put that together with culture and mission, and you have one Methodist working together for that single purpose and mission: to bring high-quality care to people in need in Northwest Indiana."

Methodist has adapted to changes in health care over time.

"If you think about what people were admitted to the hospital for, that's different than half a century ago," he said. "There's a lot more done in outpatient or ambulatory settings. We've discovered there's a better way than on the inpatient side.

"If you think about something like a knee replacement or a total joint replacement, in the past they had maybe a two- or three-day stay in the hospital, maybe longer before going through rehab. It's no longer as invasive and they go home the same day for ambulatory rehab in an outpatient setting. If they are not sick or hurt or we're fixing something very specific, a lot of studies have shown they heal better in their own home environment.

"That's one example, and there are a number of others of how we've evolved."

Methodist Hospital completed another major building project in 1943, adding 123 beds in its three-story East Wing on Grant Street to bring capacity to 203. The hospital expanded X-rays, the medical library and business offices in 1945, when it also installed a central oxygen system.

It opened Lake County's first physical therapy department in 1947 and became the only hospital in Northwest Indiana to accept polio patients in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

The downtown Gary hospital expanded again in 1951, adding a fourth floor to the East Wing and growing to 244 beds.

"Our stability comes from a very connected board. We have a board that's committed to Gary and Merrillville," Doyle said. "We've also taken a prudent approach to financial management. We've managed our finances so we have a solid balance sheet, which leads to longevity."

The Methodist Hospital School of Nursing became one of the first co-ed schools in the country in 1953 when three male students enrolled. A 127-bed addition made the hospital U-shaped in 1957. It grew to 350 beds as it expanded its emergency room, X-ray department, physical therapy section, laboratory, rehabilitation center, obstetrics department, premature nursery and outpatient facilities.

"We're a singular independent hospital system without a corporate board in another city," Doyle said. "We're not part of a larger chain. We're dedicated to the community and we need the community here to support us. And it does support us."

Methodist started to look at expanding to the Crown Point or Merrillville area in 1961. It purchased 111 acres at 87th and Broadway in Merrillville four years later for a hospital estimated to cost $3 million, a princely enough sum that it required federal assistance to bankroll the construction.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality care here in Northwest Indiana," Doyle said. "That's what we're known for as an organization. Our first priority is the trust of the community. We've been able to earn that for 100 years. There's not another hospital in Northwest Indiana that's had the distinction of serving the community for 100 years. We're very proud of that. We're looking at how we can be around for the next 100 years. We're looking at how we can be successful and sustain that."

The hospital trained more than 700 nurses to serve the community before its nursing school closed in 1967 after a 44-year run. The health care provider started construction on Broadway Methodist in 1972 and opened the 99-room hospital three years later.

Methodist's Rehabilitation Center of Gary became the first accredited comprehensive rehabilitation center in the Hoosier State around that time.

"We're a true not-for-profit," Doyle said. "We're here to serve the community. We reinvest back into the community. We're not here to please shareholders or a corporate structure. We're here to make sure the community is taken care of, and frankly the community can tell us how to do that."

Methodist has a major affect on the community, Doyle said.

"We're proud that we provide $100 million to the community, including in unreimbursed charity care. We're an important economic engine. We're one of the largest employers in the cities where we have hospitals. We have an expense structure of close to $500 million. Most of those expenses go back into the community, such as through payroll."

In 1981, Methodist expanded the Southlake Campus by 105 beds, launched cancer and coronary care programs, and rolled out neuroscience services. It started a nurse recruitment program with Indiana University Northwest to increase its clinical rotation.

It established its Neonatal Intensive Care Services, Outpatient Psych, Lithotripsy, Spine Rehabilitation Program and Neuroscience Institute in 1988. Methodist added a fifth floor and private rooms to its East Wing in 1991. It expanded the nursery at Northland and the radiology and emergency services at Southlake.

"We're really excited to take it one year at a time and make prudent decisions that can make us sustainable," Doyle said. "We realize people have a choice in how they receive health care and would like them to choose Methodist. We hope they like the fact that we're community-based and that we're a hometown hospital and use our services moving forward."

Methodist saw increased admissions in 1995 when Northwest Family Hospital closed, leaving it as the only hospital in Gary. It opened rehab centers at both hospitals that year and started offering outpatient rehab services and physician offices at its new Midlake Campus in 2003.

That year, it opened the first Gamma Knife Center in Northwest Indiana, deploying the multimillion-dollar piece of sophisticated machinery at its Southlake Campus. It then added flat panel biplane technology to treat strokes and neurovascular intervention.

In 2012, Methodist Southlake added Northwest Indiana's first multispecialty, computer-assisted surgery suite and a geriatric behavior health in-patient unit to support seniors with emotional illnesses.

Methodist has always sought to offer cutting-edge treatment and be the first to provide new technology to the marketplace, Doyle said. For instance, in Northwest Indiana it has been the first to offer Carto 3 System Version 7 to treat complex arrhythmias, the first to acquire the Gamma Knife Perfexion, the first to earn cardiac cath lab accreditation from the American College of Cardiology, the first to earn CDC certification to prevent Type 2 diabetes, the first to offer the Cario MEMS heart failure management system.

In 2017, it became the first designated Level 3 trauma center in the Calumet Region.

In the local market, it also introduced the first Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy, the first Multi-specialty Navigational Operating Room Suite, the first 3-D breast tomosynthesis, the first Optical Coherence Tomography, the first MS Center designated by the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the first weight-loss surgery program to be designated an American Society of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence.

"We try to be a forward-thinking organization to differentiate ourselves and push to provide the best care in Northwest Indiana," he said. "We're very progressive when it comes to technology. We're, for instance, exploring a vision for a smart room that will completely modernize the patient room."

Methodist is also looking to expand its robotic-assisted surgery and update its diagnostic capabilities at its CareFirst Imaging Center in Schererville, adding advanced PET CT technology.

"We're always trying to evolve and advance," he said.

In recent years, it opened an orthopedic-spine center at Southlake, got chest-pain center accreditation for its Heart and Vascular Institute, launched the Heart Rhythm Center at the Southlake Campus, rolled out a telehealth program and began a Nutrition Station food pharmacy at Northlake.

Last year, it acquired a daVinci Xi robotic-assisted surgery system and commerced its same-day total-joint-replacement program.

It added outpatient treatment centers in Schererville, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Crown Point in recent years and plans to expand to Miller. It is launching a telestroke program that will allow patients to manage heart care from their digital devices and has a clinical affiliation with the University of Chicago on neonatology, neurosurgery and cardiothoracic surgery. It's also working with Indiana University Northwest to bring a family medicine practice that would give recent med school grads an opportunity to stay in the area.

"We're really excited about that talent pipeline," he said.

This year, Methodist added an interventional radiology suite at the Southlake campus and cardiac catheter labs at Northlake and Southlake campuses.

Methodist typically treats hundreds of thousands of patients a year. Doyle estimates that it may have cared for 20 million people over the past century.

"We're looking to be around for the next 100 years. To do that, we'll have to provide high-quality care. We have great physicians and great clinical staff to take care of folks. They do it by doing things the correct way, the Methodist way.

"We only turn 100 once, but we're going to try to turn 200."