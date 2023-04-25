Hoosier lawmakers have decided to add Indiana to the list of Republican-led states with statutes aimed at restricting so-called ESG investments in its public pension fund.

But House Enrolled Act 1008 is such a mess that even its sponsor, state Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, admits it may not curtail ESG investing at all, notwithstanding the seven pages of new law he's adding to the Indiana Code.

ESG refers to environmental, social or governance factors — such as reducing air pollution or ensuring diverse corporate board membership — investment banks sometimes choose to consider as part of their investment strategies, since companies indifferent to their environmental impact or headed by monocultural leadership may be less successful in a global marketplace.

However, Manning and other conservatives contend investment firms actually are using ESG to force companies to implement "politics and ideology" that would fail to win majority support if subjected to a vote by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

"Our concern is when these large asset managers on Wall Street are using their outsized market power to force decisions on companies when it's not best for them," Manning said. "This bill is about keeping politics out of our investments."

In fact, the legislation significantly injects politics into the investment decisions made by the board of the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS), which manages approximately $45 billion in assets on behalf of retired and current public employees at the state and local level, including teachers.

If enacted into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the state treasurer, Republican Daniel Elliott, who sits on the 11-member INPRS board, would individually be tasked with determining whether outside investment managers working for INPRS have made an "ESG commitment."

That determination will be based in part on whether the provider has publicly announced a policy of advancing specific social, political or ideological interests in connection with its investments.

At the same time, the legislation provides an ESG commitment can be inferred by the elected state treasurer if a firm declines to invest in specific, preferred industries, including fossil fuel production, gun manufacturing and retailers, border enforcement, or agriculture, among others.

Under the plan, if the state treasurer determines a provider has made an ESG commitment, he must notify the INPRS board and the board is required to replace the investment firm — unless the board decides the returns the firm provides using ESG are superior to others in the marketplace.

"Financial returns trump all," Manning said. "You can label all the funds ESG you want, if they have the best performance, the lowest fees, that's what we're going to go with."

Critics of the plan said that policy, which seemingly undermines Manning's entire anti-ESG agenda, could have been implemented in a single sentence directing INPRS to continue its current policy of making investment decisions that focus on hitting its targeted 6.25% annual rate of return, with the least amount of volatility, to ensure INPRS meets its long-term obligations to its members.

Instead, said state Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, the state treasurer is being given a platform to grandstand on anti-ESG policies, while the retirement assets of Hoosier retirees potentially are being put at risk as INPRS tries to comply with a confusing law giving some industries beloved by Republicans special standing over others.

"It's a sad day in the state of Indiana when Hoosier retirees suffer at the hands of a political message," Hatfield said. "This is the opposite of the free market. This is the opposite of capitalism. This is the opposite of supporting our businesses."

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, also took exception to the state of Indiana essentially telling companies through this legislation that corporate board diversity is not only not worth pursuing, but companies that do so will be sanctioned.

"If we want to create a 21st century economy in Indiana, we have to recognize the ever-changing landscape of business in the state and across America. More African Americans, people of color, women and folks from all walks of life are making their marks in business. Forward-thinking companies understand that a diversity of life experiences and perspectives will ultimately make their business strategy stronger and result in better returns for shareholders," Pryor said.

The legislation was approved 66-29 in the House and 38-9 in the Senate. Every Republican representing Northwest Indiana supported the plan, while every Democratic lawmaker voted "no," except state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, who was absent.

