The new Basecamp Fitness gym in Schererville raised money to support career advancement for women in the Region.

The High Intensity Impact Training gym at 1906 U.S. 41 at the Crossroads of the Nation intersection held a cycling fundraiser to benefit the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association’s initiatives. It raised more than $540 for professional development and educational programs at a "Claim Your Mile" event.

It donated $1 for every mile ridden by cyclists, who selected the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association as the cause it would support. The nonprofit is a professional development association for women in Northwest Indiana that has thousands of members and many affiliates.

“This special event was all about celebrating the strong women of Northwest Indiana. Every mile that we rode turned into dollars that will be used to advance careers and build new opportunities. We are thrilled to support NWIIWA, and all of the women that are making real changes in our region’s business community,” said Sammy Reid, studio manager of Basecamp Fitness.

Participants collectively biked for a total of 543 miles

“A big thank you to Basecamp Fitness. The 'Claim Your Mile; challenge was a lot of fun. Several of our members and supporters had a great time crushing their fitness goals. We’d like to thank Basecamp for believing in our mission and for working to promote the incredible strength of women in NWI,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association facilitates professional growth for women in a number of industries across the Calumet Region. It provides education, support, leadership almost d networking with some of the most successful professionals at the biggest companies in the Region.