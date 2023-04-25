The former Big R store in Michigan City will go through yet another rebranding after it's acquired by a new owner.

Minnesota-based Runnings is buying R.P. Home & Harvest, which has a big-box store at 4301 S. Franklin St. Runnings is expanding its footprint to 80 locations in 12 states ranging across a wide geographic footprint from New York to Minnesota.

It sells pet supplies, sporting goods, hunting gear, fishing equipment, clothing, footwear, lawn care products, garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys and outdoor equipment, which is similar to the mix of inventory R.P. Home & Harvest stocks.

“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” said Brian Odegaard, president of Runnings. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values, and operations standpoint.”

By purchasing R.P. Home & Harvest for an undisclosed sum, Runnings is acquiring 22 stores and a warehouse in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“It’s pretty amazing how quickly this all came together,” said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Home & Harvest. “Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing. Runnings has been doing this for over 75 years, and they are one of the top farm, home, and outdoor-store companies in America, extremely well-regarded by customers and competitors. We are both family-owned companies and that means a lot to us. This deal would not have come together if we did not have the utmost confidence that Runnings will do a phenomenal job for all stakeholders.”

The deal is expected to close in June. The stores will remain known as R.P. Home & Harvest until then, when they will be rebranded as Runnings.

“I have personally visited many of the R.P. Home & Harvest stores, and I was thoroughly impressed, especially with some of the team members I encountered,” said Odegaard. “We can’t wait to add these stores and the R.P. Home & Harvest team members to our growing company.”

Founded in 1947, Runnings is owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed family. It has 58 stores and employs 2,700 workers in eight states.

“There is a long list of employees, vendors and other hardworking people who brought these stores out of the ashes of a bad situation, literally going from empty stores to serving customers in a matter of weeks during a very tough economic time. I know the communities and customers appreciated this unbelievable effort, and this transaction with Runnings is only going to add the next great chapter to this story,” said Plummer. “My family is active in many of these markets through other business and civic activity, and I can’t wait to see Runnings take these stores to the next level.”

For more information, visit www.runnings.com.