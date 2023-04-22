Centier won recognition from the U.S. Small Business Administration for its lending last year.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, won a Community Lender Award and a Third Party Lender Award from the SBA's Indiana District Office.

“We couldn’t have achieved these record numbers without the hard work and dedication to small business growth from our SBA lending partners like Centier Bank,” said Stacey Poynter, SBA’s Indiana District Director. “We are grateful for their support and look forward to the continued growth of this collaborative partnership.”

The Small Business Administration helps entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses such as by connecting them to lenders, resources and community groups.

Last year, the SBA assisted Indiana businesses in securing $925 million in financing through its low-interest 7(a) and 504 loan programs that aim to help entrepreneurs succeed. That was an increase of $15 million as compared to the previous year.

504 loan volume rose by 32% year-over-year.