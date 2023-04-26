Cleveland-Cliffs joined the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Coalition, which is pursuing federal funding to produce hydrogen as a way to decarbonize industry.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker has been working to reduce its carbon footprint amid mounting international pressure over climate change.

"On the environmental side, 2022 was another year of progress toward achieving our carbon emission reduction goals," Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said in a conference call with investors. "We are firm believers that we will deliver on our aggressive 2030 targets with a footprint that's primarily less furnace based. We are pleased with the progress we have made in our study of full-scale carbon capture at Burns Harbor, our largest steel plant. As we look at it now, based on the incentives the U.S. government has offered per unit of carbon sequestered, this project should generate a meaningful internal rate of return."

The steelmaker is partnering with Linde, GE Aerospace, the University of Toledo and the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council on a bid for Inflation Reduction Act funding through the U.S. Department of Energy to fund hydrogen production.

It's a rival coalition to the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, whose members include BP, NiSource and ArcelorMittal. The alliance is a partnership among Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin that could result in significant jobs and investment at the BP Whiting Refinery.

Cleveland-Cliffs' coalition is focused on a hydrogen hub that would serve Ohio, Michigan and parts of Pennsylvania and Indiana.

"There is also the ability to substantially increase the use of hydrogen in our operations, replacing fossil fuel-based energy that we use throughout the entire footprint, particularly in our direct reduction plant and in our blast furnaces," Goncalves said. "We already use hydrogen in some processes like in anneal, but its broader use will depend mainly on the economic availability of hydrogen itself. To facilitate this, we have joined with industry and academic partners, informing the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Coalition, or GLCH, a coordinated hydrogen hub effort to transition the Midwest into a leading low-carbon fuel production center."

The Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Coalition is submitting an application at the behest of the U.S. Department of Energy. It's targeting a $2 billion project, about half of which would come from the federal government. It help decarbonize the steel, aviation and glass industries initially and eventually make carbon available to buses and companies across the Great Lakes region.

"Cleveland-Cliffs has successfully implemented the use of hot-briquetted iron in blast furnaces," Goncalves said. "Now, we look forward to becoming the first steel company in the world to utilize hydrogen as a clean reductant to iron oxides in a full industry scale."