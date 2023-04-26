Cleveland-Cliffs has reached a tentative labor deal with workers at a steel mill in southwest Ohio.

The Cleveland-based company, one of the biggest steelmakers along the lakefront in Northwest Indiana, has come to a tentative four-year agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1943 at its Middletown Works between Dayton and Cincinnati.

The tentative agreement would cover about 2,100 hourly workers at the plant if it goes into effect on May 15. It first must be ratified by workers.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, pending ratification.

“The new labor agreement with our valued IAM employees at Middletown represents another win-win for Cliffs and our union partners," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "We have a strong and loyal workforce as a result of these great relationships. Continued healthy partnerships like this one are the backbone of our future success, and we look forward to accomplishing our shared goals together.”

Middletown Works is an integrated steel mill that does carbon steel melting, casting, hot rolling, cold rolling and finishing operations in Middletown, Ohio. It produces a variety of carbon and stainless steels for industries, including the automotive sector that Cleveland-Cliffs focuses on.

Cleveland-Cliffs acquired the plant from AK Steel in late 2020 when it also bought ArcelorMittal USA, turning it from a longtime iron ore supplier to the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

The company also employs more than 7,500 workers in Northwest Indiana, where it has operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago and Gary.