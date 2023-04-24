Cleveland-Cliffs reported its second straight quarterly loss.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers, lost $42 million in the first quarter, or 11 cents per share. It lost $204 million or 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter of last year.

“In the first quarter, direct sales to automotive clients in our mix increased to 36%, confirming our view that our most important market is strong, and getting stronger," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "We expect that, throughout 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs should benefit from higher sales volumes to the automotive sector, and also from the increased prices we were able to achieve in our yearly renegotiations with each one of the car manufacturers that have Cleveland-Cliffs as their largest supplier of automotive steel. With the final batch of yearly fixed-price contracts — the ones dated April 1 — successfully renewed, our outlook for a significant EBITDA expansion in Q2 remains intact.”

In the first quarter, the company brought in $5.3 billion in revenue, up from $5 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It earned $243 million in EBITDA, up from $123 million during the fourth quarter.

The company, which has operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, shipped 4.1 million tons of steel during the first quarter.

About 36% of its sales came from hot-rolled products, 29% coated, 15% cold-rolled, 5% plate, 4% stainless and electrical and 11% other, such as slabs and rail.

“As we expect to continue to happen going forward, in Q1 we accomplished our goal of increasing steel shipments to above 4 million tons. Improved demand from our automotive clients has allowed us to be more selective when selling flat-rolled steel to the general marketplace, allowing us in Q1 to implement several price increases to non-contract clients. With further results from the cost side, we expect 2023 to be another year of great cash flow generation," Goncalves said.

The company has about $3.1 billion in liquidity. It now expects to will spend $675 million to $725 million in capital expenditures this year, down from $700 million to $750 million.