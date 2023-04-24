The Duneland Chamber of Commerce, which represents the business community in Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Blue Moon Vintage Market.

The celebration will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 11193 W. Division Road on an 80-acre horse and rescue farm in Westville.

"Visitors will enjoy a chance to look around the market, shop and enjoy some refreshments. Blue Moon Vintage Market carries many unique items, vintage finds, modern home décor, one-of-a-kind items and so much more," the Duneland Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. "They are located on a beautiful 80-acre rescue animal sanctuary."

Previously located in Three Oaks in southwest Michigan, Blue Moon Market boasts 5,500 square feet of retail space. It offers home decor and a curated selection of vintage, industrial, architectural and salvaged products.

The mother-daughter duo Vicki and Jen Kerr shared a love of hunting for interesting finds at auctions, garage sales and flea markets. They opened the business in 2015 and recently decided to relocate it to their animal rescue where they're saving dozens of horses, pigs, goats, geese, dogs and cats.

People can see the pygmy goats, potbelly pigs and other rescue animals while shopping at Blue Moon Market.

Blue Moon Market also hosts workshops, private events and dining experiences. It also hosts weddings of up to 50 people.

It's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit www.bluemoonvintagemarket.com.