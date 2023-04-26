First Merchants Bank grew profits by 30.8% year-over-year in the first quarter.

The bank made $63.6 million in the first quarter, up from $48.6 million during the same period in 2022. It earned $1.07 per share in the first quarter, up from $0.91 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Muncie-based First Merchants, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, made $70.3 million or $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter of last year.

“Given the disruption in the banking industry, we are pleased to share a quarter-end balance sheet that reflects a very safe and sound institution with continued growth," CEO Mark Hardwick said. "Loans, deposits, on-hand liquidity and capital all improved over year-end. We prioritized enhancing our liquidity position during the quarter while also meeting the demands of the customer base. Our team of bankers have been true brand ambassadors during the quarter by showing poise and confidence throughout the communities we serve. We remain focused on delivering our plan for the year.”

The bank said it has strong liquidity and capital with a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.82%.

First Merchants Bank, the second-largest headquartered in Indiana, grew deposits by $320.5 million or 8.9% year-over-year. It grew loans by $237.9 million in the first quarter or 7.9% year-over-year. Non-accrual loans grew to $46.6 million in the first quarter, up from $42.3 million during the same quarter in 2022.

Over the past year, First Merchants Bank grew its loans by $2.9 billion. A large chunk of that increase was due to its acquisition of Level One Bank in Michigan, which increased loans by $1.6 billion. Organic loan grown totaled $1.3 billion or 14.4%.

The bank has $18.2 billion in assets and $12.3 billion in loans.

Investments fell $431.9 million or 9.6% to $4.1 billion over the last 12 months. They fell by 19.4% or $206.4 million year-over-year in the first quarter.

Deposits have risen by $1.8 billion to $14.7 billion over the past 12 months. First Merchant's loan to deposit ratio totaled 83.3% at the end of the first quarter.