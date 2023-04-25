KeyBank has named a new Northern Indiana market president.

KeyBank named Seth Keirns market president for Northern Indiana, where he will seek to grow the bank's business and presence in the community. He will continue to serve as Commercial Banking Leader in Northern Indiana.

In his new role, he will help lead KeyBank activities and resources in the northern part of the state while working with Central Indiana Market President and Business Banking Sales Leader Juan Gonzalez on broader endeavors.

He will report to Julie Overton, KeyBank’s Commercial Banking Leader in Indiana.

The Cleveland-based bank has a branch in Knox in Starke County and offices across the northern part of the Hoosier State.

“Seth’s reputation and deep connections in Northern Indiana will be an important asset for our bankers and colleagues, positioning us for continued growth and community engagement,” said Overton. “We are thrilled to expand his title from Fort Wayne Market President to Northern Indiana Market President and are excited about the work he will do to enhance KeyBank’s already strong position in the region.”

Keirns joined KeyBank in December as market president in Fort Wayne. He has 20 years of experience in the banking industry, working in finance, credit review, internal audit, relationship management and private wealth.

He previously served as executive director of middle market banking for Chase Bank in Fort Wayne.

He previously worked for Tower Bank & Trust Company and First Financial Bank and in public accounting as a CPA for a big four accounting firm before he ended up in banking.

Keirns is a graduate of Indiana University and the University of Wisconsin.

He's a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Indiana, a finance committee member for Greater Fort Wayne Inc., a volunteer for Junior Achievement and Big Brothers Big Sisters and a finance council member at St John the Baptist Parish.

KeyBank dates back nearly 200 years. It has $198 billion in assets and about 1,000 branches in 15 states.