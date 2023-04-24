The Kirby Manor Apartments, an 80-unit senior living apartment complex in Hobart, has been sold to new owners.

Capstone Companies sold the 55-plus community to Indianapolis-based Gene B. Glick Co. for an undisclosed sum. It's a privately held real estate firm that owns more than 21,000 multi-family units in 13 states.

“The Glick team is looking forward to implementing additional efficiencies that will further benefit the overall living experience for the residents of Kirby Manor,” said Glick Companies Vice President of Real Estate Development, Colin Atkinson.

Capstone Director of Multi-Family Investment Sales Eric Liebich and Investment Sales Advisor Kevin Burns facilitated the deal.

“We were pleased to play a part in facilitating the transaction between two well-respected clients, and we’re excited to see all that the Glick team will do to further enhance the overall living experience for residents within the community,” said Liebich.

Built in 2006, the Kirby Manor Apartments are located on just over 5 acres on West 14th Street between Interstate 65 and Interstate 94. It's close to St. Mary Medical Center, Southlake Mall, Cressmoor Prairie Nature Preserve, Deep River County Park and other parks.

The one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are open to seniors who make 30% to 60% of the area median income. The property has amenities like a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities, picnic areas, grills, walking space and community rooms.