The mystery of whodunit will soon be solved.

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in downtown Michigan City will soon host two mystery writers who will reveal some of their latest work.

Read Between the Crimes: An Evening with Two Mystery Writers will take place between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at 101 W. 2nd Street.

The local writers Nancy Nau Sullivan and Sandra L. Young will read from their latest books starting at 5:45 p.m. They also will answer questions and sign books at the First Friday event.

"Sullivan invented the life and times of Blanche Murninghan in her four-part mystery series, which debuted with Saving Tuna Street in 2020," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "Sullivan’s other titles in this series include Trouble Down Mexico Way, Mission Improbable: Vietnam and A Deadly Irish Secret, which will be released on July 11 from Light Messages/Torchflame. A former newspaper journalist, Sullivan taught English in Argentina, in the Peace Corps in Mexico and at a boys’ prison in Florida. Sullivan lives in Northwest Indiana."

Her books will be available for purchase at the Lubeznik, as will Young's.

"Young is a first-time author sharing her passion for vintage clothing with her mystery novel, Divine Vintage," the Lubeznik said in a press release. "The novel follows vintage boutique owner, Tess Burton, when modeling an Edwardian trousseau gown opens her mind to witness a century-old murder, especially as her version disputes local lore. Young also lives in Northwest Indiana."

The event is free and open to the public.

People can also check out the new "Citizen" exhibition.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219.874.4900.