NIPSCO has appointed a new leader of its gas operations.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility, which is a subsidiary of NiSource, appointed Orville Cocking as senior vice pesident of gas operations. He will assume the leadership position based out of NIPSCO's corporate headquarters in Merrillville as of May 8.

“With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Orville brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NIPSCO gas operations team,” said NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Hooper. “Orville is highly respected as an energy leader and will be instrumental in shaping the future of NIPSCO in gas distribution operations, construction, regulatory policy and compliance.”

Cocking joined NiSource after having served as vice president of operations for Orange and Rockland Utilities. He oversaw the utility's gas and electric operations, leading 650 employees tasked with providing service to 450,000 customers in six counties in New York and northern New Jersey.

He previously served as Consolidated Edison Co. of New York’s vice president of Staten Island electric operations and electric services.

Cocking worked his way up the ranks at both Con Edison and O&R. He served in a number of roles, including general manager of electric operations, director of environmental, health, and safety, and manager of electric construction and transmission line maintenance.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Temple University and an MBA from Fordham University. He is a licensed professional engineer.