NIPSCO reached a settlement last month with the Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor and large ratepayers that would raise residential electricity fees by 10.5% and rates for smaller commercial and industrial businesses by 13% to 14% instead of the steeper hikes that were originally proposed.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will hold a hearing Thursday on the proposed rate hike. It would not impact natural gas rates, which NIPSCO increased last year and again in March.

NIPSCO originally sought to raise electric bills by 16.5% when it brought its case before the IURCC, which sets rates since utilities tend to be monopolies that aren't subject to competition and market forces. The company last raised electric rates in 2018. It says the increased rates would help fund infrastructure improvements, such as for the shift from coal-fired to clean energy.

NIPSCO originally wanted to raise the average monthly residential electric bill for 668 kilowatt hours per month by $19.69. The settlement would reduce the increase to $12.37 a month when fully phased in over a year.

The utility would increase the monthly residential customer charge from $13.50 to $14, instead of to the $17 it originally proposed.

NIPSCO would get $103 million less in revenue than its original request would have produced.

No decision will be made at the hearing Thursday, during which consumer advocates, customers, politicians and others are able to testify.

A final Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission vote on the rate case is expected this summer.