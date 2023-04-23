State fair food — the crowd-pleasing kind that's impaled with a stick and dunked in a scalding hot deep frier — is taking over at the Southlake Mall.

Kong Dog is now serving up corn dogs in the food court of the mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart.

The restaurant specializes in gourmet corn dogs, has the slogan "fresh new corn dogs" and features King Kong-like imagery in its marketing.

Its unique corn dogs include the Potato Kong Dog that's coated with squares of fried potato, the Sweet Potato Kong Dog, the Churro Kong Dog, the Ramen Kong Dog covered in crunchy pieces of ramen noodles, the Sweet Chili Doritos Corndog that's exactly what it sounds like and the Rainbow Corn Dog that's plastered with a colorful Fruity Pebbles-like cereal.

The menu gets even more unusual. There's also the Injeolmi Kong Dog that's coated in condensed milk and roasted yellow bean powder and the Spaghetti Kong Dog that's dipped in marinara sauce and sprinkled with a generous dusting of Parmesan cheese.

Whatever corn dog one chooses, one can get a beef sausage, chicken sausage, plant-based sausage, mozzarella filling or half beef and half mozzarella.

Drinks include lemonade, ginger sparkling ade, bubble milk tea, strawberry matcha boba and an iced Ube latte.

Kong Dog is a chain with locations in Chicago, Schaumburg, Rosemont, Rolling Meadows, Glenview and Park Ridge, as well as in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York. It has locations in several Chicago neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park, Chinatown and the University of Illinois-Chicago campus.

The fast-growing fast-food restaurant concept is looking to add more locations, including in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. It's also coming to Hyde Park, Wicker Park, Aurora, Oak Park, Oakbrook, Naperville, Elmhurst and Evanston.

Kong Dog has only been around for a few years but has been growing through franchising.

"In December ‘21, the first franchise location opened on Taylor Street in downtown Chicago (near UIC) to rave reviews," Kong Dog said on its website. "In a city that takes its hot dogs seriously, Kong Dog was making a name for itself, and for good reason: these corn dogs taste great, look great and are fun to eat. Proving that the love of these delicious dogs was not relegated to the Chicagoland area, more stores have popped up in other states with the goal of 200+ stores in five years."

For more information, visit kongdog.us.

Open

After a hiatus, Big City Cheesesteaks has opened its long-awaited Munster location.

The restaurant used to be located by the Menards on Columbia Avenue in Hammond and moved down to 8220 Calumet Ave. in Munster. As the name suggests, Big City Cheesesteaks specializes in Philadelphia-inspired fare. The menu includes cheesesteaks, chicken, fish and eggrolls.

Boasting the slogan "Best in the Midwest," it offers multiple varieties of cheesesteaks, including a triple cheesesteak, pepperjack cheesesteak, cheddar cheesesteak, bacon ranch cheesesteak, buffalo chicken cheesesteak and gyros cheesesteak. It also has many varieties of steak fries like gyros fries and Buffalo chicken fries.

Poultry options include wings, tenders and nuggets. It's especially well-known for its fusion eggrolls that include gyros, Buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteak. They garnered a loyal following at its original Hammond location which closed in late 2021 when the lease expired.

Owner Brian Smith, who also started Steel City Cheesesteaks in Gary with his brother in 2005, had the Munster location picked out and thought the move would be quicker. But it took a long time to renovate the building, which was previously a doctor's office and ambulance service. He had to install a commercial kitchen in the 2,200-square-foot space and then resolve the town's concerns about parking, which stretched it out further.

The restaurant seats 16 people inside, does carry out and offers delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub. It also has online ordering through its website.

"So far it's been worth the wait," he said. "The town and surrounding communities have come out to support us."

The new location, along a busy stretch of Calumet Avenue, gets a lot more traffic.

"I had a dream about the location and I never have dreams," he said. "Now I'm trying to grow it and franchise to Illinois."

He was exposed to cheesesteaks while visiting New Jersey and talked with many cheesesteak restaurant owners there before opening his own place.

"There's something about steak and melted cheese that that's what people like," he said. "Put it on a soft roll and you can't go wrong."

Big City Cheesesteaks is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit bigcitycheesesteaks.com, call (219) 513-9801, email info@bigcitycheesesteaks.com or find the business on social media.

Open

Caravel Autism Health just had a ribbon-cutting for its new therapy clinic in Munster.

The clinic at 10419 Calumet Ave. aims to help children on the autism spectrum, who work with therapists to make connections, develop skills and gain confidence. Its services include diagnosis, evaluation, counseling and family support.

“We change lives through ABA therapy,” Caravel CEO Mike Miller said.

ABA or Applied Behavior Analysis does have some critics who contend it forces children with autism to conform to neurotypical standards and repetitively focuses on eliminating problematic behaviors.

Miller said it can make a positive difference in children's lives.

“This is evidence-based therapy that helps children with autism reach their greatest potential," he said. "We want all children to have access to the highest quality autism care available, so we are stepping up to build clinics where families have struggled to find providers.”

Caravel Autism Health aims to welcome autistic children with colorful, sensory-friendly spaces. It aims to use positive reinforcement to teach children skills, like communication and socialization.

The clinic uses a proprietary system to track children's progress with real-time data so it can customize every child's therapy to ensure the best outcome. It said it has increased targeted clinical quality measures by 34% since last year.

“Our innovative therapy approach leads to better outcomes and happier lives for the entire family,” said Maggie Ealy, clinical director at Caravel's Munster clinic. “ABA therapy has the greatest impact during the early developmental years, so we’re excited to bring this new resource to young children in Northwest Indiana.”

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health now operates clinics in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho and Washington.

For more information, call 219-217-3648 or visit caravelautism.com.

Relocated

Serves You Right Tennis has started a new set at a new location.

The company, a fixture in Northwest Indiana tennis instruction since 1980, moved to Illiana Christian High School in Dyer.

John A. and John B. Perkovich, a father and son team, offer private lessons, group lessons and summer tennis camps. They have trained hundreds of junior players over the years for varsity spots on high school teams across Northwest Indiana.

“The additional court space will allow us to offer our junior camps to a larger number of area kids," said John B. Perkovich, the head pro.

For more information, call 219-781-8181.

Relocating

Hearts In Motion, a nonprofit that has served families in need for more than 30 years, is moving to a new permanent headquarters in Schererville, where it operates a resale shop at 2210 U.S. 41 to finance its operations.

Hearts In Motion will open its new headquarters at The Hearts Plaza in Schererville next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The community is invited to come out to enjoy music, Guatemalan food, drinks and discounted shopping. Anyone who brings in a school supply to donate to students in Guatemala will get $5 off at the Hearts In Motion Resale Shoppe.

Hearts in Motion Founder Karen Scheeringa-Parra, Guatemalan National Volunteer Fire Department Comandante Giovanni Cordon and St. Jude House Executive Director Ryan Elinkowski will make public remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Founded in 1993, Hearts in Motion aims to empower volunteers to help people in need in the United States, Central America and South America. It for instance has a children’s home, nutrition center, senior center, daycare center and rehabilitation services in Guatemala. It has satellite offices in Guatemala, Louisville, Tulsa and Mukwonago, Wisconsin.

For more information, visit www.heartsinmotion.org and find the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Coming soon

It's soon going to be ready player one for Glitch Video Gaming Experience in Munster.

Glitch Video Gaming Experience is taking over the space at 231 Ridge Road. It was home to the Munster Train Depot hobby shop until it permanently closed after the owner died.