Old National Bank is donating $1 million after the recent mass shooting at its downtown Louisville branch.

The Evansville-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, will give $600,000 to provide care and support to those impacted by the tragedy, in which five were killed and eight were injured on April 10 by a disgruntled by a 25-year-old employee with an AR-15 who live-streamed the shooting.

“Old National is committed to providing continued care and support to all our impacted team members and the families of those who lost their loved ones,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “We are grateful to our friends at the Community Foundation of Louisville for establishing this additional source of support for those impacted. This newly created fund will provide an opportunity for those yearning to help to have a direct impact.”

Old National Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana, is giving the remaining $400,000 to community organizations, including $150,000 to the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, $150,000 to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

“From law enforcement representatives who risked their lives to first responders and the amazing team at the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, there were so many brave and selfless individuals who emerged to care for our Old National family members,” said Ryan. “We hope that these gifts reflect our immense gratitude for these heroes and our appreciation for the work of the American Red Cross to ensure life-saving blood is available during the most critical time of need.”

The bank also helped establish a “Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund” that directly benefits Old National employees who were victims of the mass shooting and their families. The money will go to injured survivors, those who suffered psychological trauma and the families of the dead.

Ryan encouraged people to keep the memories of victims alive by “loving more, caring more deeply and supporting one another unconditionally.”