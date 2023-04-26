Old National Bank made $142.6 million in the first quarter, or $0.49 per share.

The Evansville-based bank, the largest based in Indiana, ended the quarter with $34.9 billion in deposits. More than 70% of its deposits were insured or collateralized.

“Our positive first quarter results underscore the stability of Old National's low-cost deposit franchise and the granularity and strength of our loan portfolio and revenue streams," CEO Jim Ryan said. "When you also factor in another quarter of excellent expense discipline, stable credit and ample liquidity, you can see why Old National finds itself exceptionally well-positioned for whatever headwinds may lie ahead."

The bank, which gained a large footprint in the Region after acquiring First Midwest Bank, said it had collateral of $15.7 billion and funding of $41.7 billion, up 2.6% as compared to the end of last year.

The bank ended the first quarter with $31.8 billion in loans, which was up 2.2% as compared to the end of 2022.

Old National's commercial loan production totaled $1.8 billion in the first quarter. Its average loans totaled $31.1 billion in the first quarter, an increase of $532.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter.

Ryan said the bank's financial performance was overshadowed by the April 10 mass shooting at its downtown Louisville branch.

"Five of our Old National team members were lost forever while other team members and two Louisville Metro police officers suffered injuries. In the aftermath, heroes emerged, including members of law enforcement, city and state officials, the Louisville medical community and some of our own team members who were on the scene," he said. "Old National would like to thank the Louisville community for their unconditional love and support, as well as countless other individuals and organizations throughout the country whose outpouring of love and care has strengthened us. We also want to acknowledge and thank our resilient team members who rallied in support of those in Louisville and one another, along with our clients, many of whom reached out to us with messages of care and concern."

Ryan hopes some good will come of the tragedy that also left eight injured.

"Finally, we ask everyone to consider giving the gift of life by donating blood," he said. "In addition to honoring those impacted in Louisville, your gift will help save lives throughout our nation."