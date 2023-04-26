Finward Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, grew its profit by about 4.7% in the first quarter, which it characterized as the most challenging for banks since the financial crisis that started in 2007.

Despite the uncertainty that followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Munster-based Finward made $2.2 million or $0.51 per share in the second quarter. That's up from $2.1 million or $0.53 per share during the same period in 2022.

The bank developed a 6.42% return on equity in the first quarter, up from 5.01% during the first quarter of 2022.

It earned a 0.43% return on assets in the second quarter, down slightly from 0.44% during the second quarter of 2022.

“The first quarter of 2023 was the most challenging for the industry since the end of the great financial crisis. We experienced significant upheaval in the industry and had to react in order to ensure stability during a very uncertain time," CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "Our response focused on our customers and ensuring liquidity on our balance sheet to give certainty to all of our customers, investors and communities we serve."

The bank made 3.07% in net interest margin, down from 3.41% in the same quarter last year. People Bank said higher rates increased the cost of funds, decreasing net interest margins. It expects that margins will remain compressed unless interest rates go down.

"As the quarter closed, we ended with additional borrowings in order to maintain excess liquidity and saw a flow of deposit dollars from transaction accounts to higher priced deposit accounts. Ultimately, we were able to preserve our customer base, and believe that the deposit picture has stabilized since the events of March," Bochnowski said. "Despite more growth in interest income, this led to net interest margin compression that has been felt across the industry."

The bank has $1.3 billion in deposits, down from $1.4 billion at the end of 2022. Deposits fell by $77.2 million or 5.5%. Deposits declined as customers sought higher yields.

Peoples Bank said 72% of its deposits are fully FDIC insured and another 10% are backed by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank said it remains well capitalized with average assets ratio totaling 7.7% and under all regulatory capital requirements. Peoples Bank's tangible book value per share was $26.68 at the end of the quarter.

"With so many external variables out of our control and impacting our business, we are focused internally on operations and expense management," he said. "Non-interest expense decreased by 9.1% from the prior quarter as a result. We also saw a decrease to our unrealized losses as bond prices improve, which benefitted tangible book value despite an impact from implementing the Current Expected Credit Loss model.”