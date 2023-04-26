The Depot Museum and Art Gallery will do an exhibition about veterans in May.

"Celebrating Beverly Shores Veterans" opens on May 6th and will run through May 28.

“'Celebrating Beverly Shores Veterans' will feature veterans’ memorabilia as well as dozens of fascinating historic photographs," the Museum said in a press release. "Some 18 of those photographs are by the father of Beverly Shores resident Carol Westbrook. The late Chester F. Gartski, who grew up in Chicago during the Great Depression, was drafted in 1944, becoming the photographer in General Mark Clark’s occupation army. One of his most famous photos, a portrait of General George Patton riding a white stallion as they were liberated from the Germans by the U.S. Army, will be on display.

A ceremony honoring veterans also will take place at the musuem at 10 a.m. on May 20. It will feature a 21-gun salute, a performance by the Kreiger Jr. High chorus, refreshments and local veterans.

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery also is seeking artistic representations of buildings in the lakefront community in the Duneland region of Porter County.

The museum and art gallery at 525 S Broadway issued a call for artists for an upcoming exhibit this summer. It's soliciting submissions for "If You Build It They Will Come: Artistic Depictions of Beverly Shores Architecture."

"We are celebrating the unique and varied architecture of our town in a special exhibit in July of 2023," the Deport Museum and Art Gallery said in a press release. "Artists working in any style and medium, 2-D (photography, painting, drawing, digital, etc.) or 3-D (clay, wood, legos, glass, metal,etc) are welcome to submit up to 3 pieces."

The museum in a working South Shore Line train station will award a Best of Show prize. Artists have until June 7 to apply.

It's currently displaying "Celebrating Our Depot – The Only Remaining Original Station on the South Shore Line" through the end of the month.

For more information, visit https://bsdepot.org or email gallery@bsdepot.org.