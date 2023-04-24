A plan to reduce the grace period provided by Indiana law to storage unit tenants who fail to make their monthly rent payments on time has been approved by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Under current law, a storage company can't put its own, second lock on a storage unit until the rent goes unpaid for at least 30 days. The company then only can auction the contents of a storage unit in default once 90 days have elapsed.

Beginning July 1, House Enrolled Act 1621 authorizes storage companies to seize a storage unit just five days after a missed payment and permits a storage auction to be held within 60 days.

The changes were prompted by requests from storage company owners and the Indiana Self Storage Association, who said Indiana's timelines for taking over and disposing of unpaid storage units are longer than all of its neighboring states and among the most generous in the country.

They noted that a storage unit tenant still always has the right throughout the default process to pay their bill and retrieve their items. But a tenant who is more than 60 days late with their rent seldom gets caught up after 90 days.

The sponsors of the law, Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown, and Sen. Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville, insisted that it also helps consumers by allowing storage unit renters to designate a backup contact to receive notices of unpaid bills.

