Gov. Eric Holcomb approved a new state law Thursday increasing the maximum size of the small modular nuclear reactors that someday may be used by utility companies to generate electricity in Indiana.

Senate Enrolled Act 176, which took effect immediately, redefines a small modular reactor (SMR) as a nuclear reactor capable of generating up to 470 megawatts of energy — a 34% increase from the state's former 350 MW generating cap.

Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of the legislation, said the higher generating capacity encompasses more of the nascent SMR market, including a 450 MW reactor designed by Rolls-Royce, an aircraft engine manufacturer based in Indianapolis.

Advocates for SMRs, which aren't in use anywhere in the United States, liken them to the nuclear devices used for decades to power Navy ships and submarines and see them as a clean-energy alternative to wind and solar, which require much more land for solar arrays and windmills, and battery storage systems to ensure reliability.

At 470 MW, a single SMR could generate 87% of the energy produced by coal at the Michigan City Generating Station, 59% of the nameplate capacity of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm along Interstate 65 south of Northwest Indiana, or 20% of the output of the conventional Braidwood Nuclear Generating Station in Will County, Illinois.

State lawmakers directed the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last year to adopt rules by July 1, 2023, that would permit nuclear SMRs to be used to generate electricity in the Hoosier State.

Senate Enrolled Act 271 (2022) did not mandate that any utilities switch to nuclear power. Instead, it merely opened the door for utilities to consider constructing a nuclear generating facility by putting in place the regulations that would guide its development and use.

Critics of the plans have said there's no need for Indiana to lead the way with nuclear SMRs, especially through rules that give utilities built-in profits, other incentives and the opportunity to recoup potentially billions of dollars in construction costs from ratepayers before a nuclear reactor actually generates any electricity.

