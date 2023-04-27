State lawmakers have agreed to give Valparaiso access to an economic development tool that's already paying dividends for Northwest Indiana communities with stations located along the existing South Shore Line and future West Lake branch.

House Enrolled Act 1046 authorizes the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) to establish a Transit Development District (TDD) centered on Valparaiso's bus station at 260 Brown St., since the commuter rail line does not run through the Porter County seat.

Under the plan, the RDA may sell bonds to speed construction of transit-oriented residential and retail development, subject to local planning and zoning ordinances, in a designated half-square-mile area that includes the bus station.

The borrowed funds then will be paid back using the captured growth of state income and local property tax revenues in the TDD.

Supporters of the measure, including state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, noted the TDDs previously established by the RDA in Michigan City and elsewhere along the South Shore Line already are attracting transit-oriented development as intended by the 2017 TDD statute.

Soliday said Valparaiso likewise could benefit from a TDD since the area around the bus station currently is underdeveloped with a lot of abandoned properties, though it's poised to grow following the opening of the nearby Journeyman Distillery.

The measure was approved 88-1 in the House and 35-14 in the Senate, and next goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Opposition to the measure in the Senate appeared to be based on a second, Lafayette-focused component authorizing Indiana counties providing bus transportation services to operate in an adjacent county under certain circumstances.

