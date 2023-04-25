Cause 4Paws Gary and Petco Love gave pets vaccinations this weekend in Gary against deadly preventable diseases.

Petco Love launched a national vaccination initiative that's providing a million free pet vaccines around the country to family pets in need.

Cause 4Paws Gary distributed free vaccines Sunday at Beacon Light Church, 3770 Burr St. It inoculated dogs with DAPPv Canine and cats with the HCP Feline vaccines at no charge to pet owners.

The nonprofit seeks to protect dogs from parvovirus and distemper, and cats from panleukopenia. They are the most prevalent deadly diseases afflicting pets but are completely preventable through vaccination. But it's still estimated that 30% of pet owners don't take pets to a veterinarian annually for basic preventative care.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented," said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. "It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses and hindering saving pet lives.

“By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

Cause 4Paws Gary and Petco Love try to address the vital veterinary health need by making such vaccines free and more accessible to everyone. They also administered rabies and bordetella or K9 Flu vaccines for a nominal cost Sunday while microchipping pets in case they get lost.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Michelle Robinson, founder of Cause 4Paws Gary. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

Cause 4Paws Gary is a nonprofit animal welfare group that seeks to improve the quality of life for pets in underserved communities; services include educational workshops, outreach clinics and a monthly food pantry. It also aims to reduce pet overpopulation.

For more information, visit cause4pawsgary.org or PetcoLove.org.