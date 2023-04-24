CN, the railroad company that operates the Kirk Yard in downtown Gary, reached a tentative labor agreement with a union representing its workers in Canada.

The Montreal-based rail giant that runs freight trains all through Northwest Indiana and North America, came to a new collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the TCRC. We would like to thank their leadership for engaging with CN in proactive and productive discussions, ensuring uninterrupted service for our customers. We look forward to working with them in the future," said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN.

The Teamsters union represents about 6,000 employees who work on CN’s mainline, shortlines and yards in Canada. Its members include conductors, locomotive engineers, yard conductors and yard coordinators.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with CN. I would like to congratulate the bargaining committee on their hard work, and thank all the members who took part in this process,” said the national president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.

Workers must now vote to ratify the deal.

“Now that we have reached a tentative agreement, it will be important for members to attend their local meeting, get informed, and vote to shape the future of their working conditions,” said Paul Boucher, president of the TCRC.

The company transports more than 300 tons of goods a year. It operates a vast 18,600-mile rail network that extends from Canada's east and western coasts to the southern United States.