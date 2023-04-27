Take It Outside

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting the Take It Outside challenge. The campaign through Dec. 31 is deigned to get participants outside and experience physical and mental health benefits. To join the challenge, funded by the Nature Foundation of Will County, download the free smartphone Goosechase app, search for 6DW83B or The Take It Outside Challenge and create a profile. Challenge participants will receive points for completing missions that update weekly. About 10 challenges, including GPS-based activities, will be added per week. Each month, the district will randomly select individuals who completed any of the missions to receive prizes. The top-three point earners at the end of the challenge will get MasterCard gift cards: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place. For details, visit the Current Headlines section of the forest preserve’s website at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. The 12-step program, similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, helps those who want to stop compulsive eating in a spiritual, supportive and confidential setting. There is no fee, but a free-will offering can be made at the meetings. For more information, visit www.OA.org.

For visually impaired

Oasis for the Visually Impaired holds its free support group monthly from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. The Cook County chapter meets on the first Thursday of the month at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 W. Sycamore Drive, Orland Park. The Will County chapter meets on the second Thursday of the month at Founders Center, 140 Oak St., Frankfort. For more information and the RSVP call 779-324-2025.

Journey Stories

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Journey Stories Exhibition from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. This Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition explores how movement has shaped the nation, from the earliest settlers and Native American displacement to the effects of transportation advancements on modern mobility. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Senior 'Idol'

See which of the 12 finalists will be crowned Orland Township Senior American Idol April 27 at Georgios Banquets, 8800 W. 159th St., Orland Park. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the event that will include a plated dinner and singing by the 12 contestants. Judges will include musician Blake Alexander and Laura Alberts, Idol winner in 2016. Tickets, available only in advance at the township offices, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, cost $30. Proceeds benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation. Visit www.orlandtownship.org/senioridol.

Fun with cats and dogs

It’s Raining Cats and Dogs in a Mokena Community Park District class from 6–6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Children ages 5-12 will stuff a cat or dog buddy, listen to a rainy-day story, play a game and more. Fees are $40 for residents and $45 for nonresidents. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Gateways Gala

The Moraine Valley Foundation’s Gateways Gala will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 28 at Moraine Business and Conference Center, 9000 W. College Pkwy., Palos Hills. The event will honor Dr. Sylvia M. Jenkins, president of community college, who is retiring June 30. It will raise funds for a scholarship in her name and other scholarships, emergency assistance and the Fine and Performing Arts Center. The evening will include live entertainment, cocktail reception, food stations, open bar, live auctions, games and raffles. Tickets cost $185 each or $1,480 for a table of eight. To purchase them and raffle tickets, visit aesbid.com/ELP/MVF23/Tickets. For more information, contact the foundation office at 708-974-5480.

I&M corridor ride

Journey Stories – Bike and Brake for History will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 29. The ride will follow the I&M Heritage Corridor from the Gaylord Building in Lockport to Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Learn about the origins of the waterway and its effect on Will County. There will be stops along the 4-mile, one-way ride. Bikes may be available for rent through the I&M Heritage Corridor bike share station (iandmcanal.org/bike/). Register for the free program open to those 12 and older by April 26 at reconnectwithnature.org.

Bingo

St. Peter's United Church of Christ is hosting Bring Your Own Beverage Bingo from 7-9 p.m. April 29 at 12 W Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Fees are $5a game, $2 additional cards, cash only, for the event open to those 21 and older.. There will be a split-the-pot cash prize and silent auction items. Proceeds support church projects. For information, call 815-469-2220

Interfaith program

The SouthWest Interfaith Team, a collection of churches, mosques and synagogue in the South and Southwest suburbs, is hosting a program on Addressing Stereotypes and Myths about our Faiths from 3-6 p.m. April 30 at St Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 Wolf Road, Orland Park The interfaith program will feature one Christian, one Muslim and one Jewish speaker/scholar discussing the topic and answering questions. Visit www.swiftinterfaith.org.

Sit and Fit

The Mokena Community Park District is offering a free Active Sit and Fit demonstration class from 10:15-11 a.m. May 1 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. This low-intensity workout is modified to a seated position with some standing exercises using the chair to balance to help improve balance, energy, strength and cardio. It's open to those 18 and older. Register by April 29 at www.mokenapark.com. For more information, call 708-390-2343.

Puppy training

The Mokena Community Park District is offering AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy Kindergarten from 5:15-6:15 Mondays May 1–June 12 at the All About the K-9 Training Center, 1921 Ferro Drive, New Lenox. Puppies age 12 weeks–8 months will learn the basics such as sit, down, stay, leave it, walking on a leash and more. House training, crate training and biting problems will also be addressed. Puppies who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate from All About The K-9 and an AKC with a ribbon and be prepared for Canine Good Citizen training. Trainers must be at least 10, accompanied by an adult. Fees are $100 for residents and $110 for nonresidents. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. May 2 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Wiggles & Giggles

The Mokena Community Park District hosts Wiggles & Giggles from 10:20-11:05 a.m. May 3–24 at The Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Rd., Mokena. Parent and child, ages 2-3, will wiggle and giggle through this fun-filled class while stretching their muscles and marching to music. Activities vary each week and use balls, balloons, bubbles, hoops and parachutes. Fees are $37 for residents and $44 for nonresidents through April 24, when they increase. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Seed swap

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its Spring Seed Swap from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays May 3-31 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Trade seeds you have saved for someone else’s to spice up your garden. This program welcomes open-pollinated vegetables, herbs, flowers and native seeds for trade or donation. Please label your seeds and provide care instructions. The swap is free and open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 5 and every first Friday of the month at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

Pancake breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort is hosting its annual pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 6 at Peace Community Church, 21300 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children 3-12. Children younger than 3 are free. Spllt-the-pot raffle tickets are $5. Proceeds benefit community services, scholarships and youth programs. To buy tickets, email Kiwanis Frankfort at kiwanisfrankfort@kiwaniscluboffrankfortillinois.org or President Noemi Rosa-Axelsen at Noemi.rosa@rabenefitsolutions.com. Send checks payable to Kiwanis Club of Frankfort to P.O. Box 875, Frankfort, IL 60423-0875. For information, call 312-933-9898.

Women’s camp-out

Join the WILL-derness, Women’s Weekend from 4:30 p.m. May 5 through 1 p.m. May 7 at Hickory Creek Preserve – Cleveland Road Access, Frankfort Township. The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a camping weekend for women to unplug and enjoy camping, archery, hiking, crafts, evening campfires, camp cooking, outdoor skills, mindfulness activities and more. Fee is $20. Register for for the weekend open to women 21 and older by May 2 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Wildflower Walk

Take a Wildflower Walk from 1-2 p.m. May 6 at O’Hara Woods Preserve, Romeoville. Search for Virginia bluebells, mayapple, toothwort, Jack-in-the-pulpit and more. Learn tips and tricks to identify flowers. Wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Parking is available on Grand Boulevard off Romeo Road. Register for the free program open to those 7 and older by May 4 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Tinley band concert

The Tinley Park Community Concert Band presents its free Spring Concert at 3 p.m. May 7 at the Art Beckmann Performing Arts Center (enter door no. 3) at Central Middle School, 18146 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. The Tinley Park Jazz Band also will perform. Music will include "Irish Tune," "Shepherd’s Hey," "American Overture for Band," "People Who Live in Glass Houses" and "Sing, Sing, Sing." Visit www.tinleyband.org.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Ma 9 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Lunch and bingo

Bring your friends or make new ones while you enjoy a buffet lunch and several rounds of bingo at Lunch Bunch & Bingo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Open to those 55 and older, the event includes lunch, drinks, dessert and bingo cards. Fee is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. Register by May 10 at at www.mokenapark.com, Call 708-390-2401 for more information.

LW Foundation races

The Lincoln-Way Foundation, which supports the three high schools in District 210, hosts its 7th annual half marathon and 10K May 20. The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. and the 10K at 7:15 at Breidert Green, 432 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort. The event will include music, food and exhibitors. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers as well as by age category. Fees are $70 for the half marathon and $50 for the 10K through May 13. Register at raceroster.com/events/2022/57508/lincoln-way-half-marathon-and-10k. For more information, visit lw210foundation.org or contact Executive Director Bob Kennedy at robert.kennedy@lw210.org or 815-462-2976.

Fun run/walk

Join the Peace Village 5K Fun Run/1K Walk May 20. The races kick off at 9 a.m. at Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park. Fees are $35 for the self-timed run and $25 for the walk. Those registering by May 4 will receive a T-shirt. Race-day registration opens at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Lora Contorno Benevolent Fund to help those in need at the village. Register at checkout.eventcreate.com/peacevillagefunrun23/select-buy. For information, contact Kim Karwacki at kkarwacki@peacevillage.org or 708-671-2495.

Crisis Center golf outing

Early bird pricing is open for the second annual Crisis Center Classic Golf Outing May 22 at Prestwick Country Club in Frankfort. Fees are $375 per golfer and $75 for dinner only. Golf kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start, and the day includes lunch and dinner, a silent auction and a split-the-pot raffle. The event benefits the Crisis Center for South Suburbia, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence and their children in South Chicagoland by offering free shelter, housing, counseling, advocacy and essential support services. To register, visit CCClassic2023.givesmart.com. For more information, contact Lisa Molloy at lmolloy@crisisctr.org or 708-429-7255, ext. 142.

Go exploring

Museum Campus Exploration Days are set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the campus and its 18th-Century Traders Cabin or Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. The program is free and open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

