There will be hot times in Orland Park with the inaugural Summerfest.

Courtesy of the Orland Park Area Chamber of Commerce, Summerfest makes its debut June 15-18 at 142nd Street and LaGrange Road in the Crescent Park area. It will feature live music, carnival rides, tent bingo, local food, a car show, a community expo and more.

“There is a lot going on, and it’s pretty exciting,” said Renee Crews, chamber executive director. “After a few years of lying low (because of the pandemic), there is just so much enthusiasm around this because everyone is ready to get out.”

An ambitious project such as this usually takes a year of planning, but the chamber got going in January.

“You have to strike when the opportunity is there,” Crews said. “There are going to be kinks and stuff. We’ll be depending a lot on our volunteers. Our board has been amazing. It’s been a group effort.”

Crews said the chamber thought it was important to host such a festival.

“It’s something people can look forward to again,” she said. “That’s what we want to establish this year and then keep going with it.”

A highlight of the festival will be a Thursday afternoon opportunity for special needs patrons to go on the rides free in a Special Needs Sensory Session.

That evening will be Kids Night with a DJ Outta Control dance party, a Lions Club trailer for auditory and vision screenings and trucks for kids to touch.

Orland Park’s Market in the Park will be held in Crescent Park on opening day.

Friday fare includes country music night featuring Alika Arlynn, Andrew Scott Denlinger and Tennessee Whiskey.

An outdoor business expo kicks off and will run through Saturday.

Saturday will feature the House of Music Rockathon throughout the day while Ramzi and the Penny Loafers (featuring chamber President Ramzi Hassan) and Mike and Joe will perform at night.

The chamber’s Arts and Drafts event, typically a fall, will be held Saturday.

Sunday features the Molly Rose Quartet, Johnny Lyons and the Pride and Just the 80's.

There will also be a vintage car show Sunday. Organizers hope a Ferrari Club will make an appearance along with cars from the Route 66 Club. An antique Polish ambulance may also be a part of the show.

“The dealers on 159th Street were looking at doing a mini Orland Auto Show,” Crews said. “We’re hoping to get the dealers involved so they can show off their newer cars with the classic cars.”

Crews said it’s possible that future Summerfest events will be held at Centennial Park West when that facility’s $12.7 million improvement project is complete.

