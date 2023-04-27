A story on Orland Park's Summerfest in Southland Your Times April 20, misrepresented the Orland Park Lions Club. The Lions are not involved in the new festival schedule for June. Southland Your Times regrets the error.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lil Wayne to headline Festival of the Lakes in ticketed show that could mark new era of entrance fees and bigger acts
The popular rapper Lil Wayne will headline Festival of the Lakes this year in a ticketed show, potentially ushering in a new era for the summe…
Law enforcement were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. after an employee found what appeared to be an explosive device in the parking lot, …
Cleveland-Cliffs reported its second straight quarterly loss.
Three new stores recently opened at the Southlake Mall, the largest enclosed mall in Northwest Indiana.
Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday morning in north Hammond.