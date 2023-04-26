Jose's Family Restaurant in Highland offers traditional American diner fare for breakfast.

In the evening, it doubles as a Italian and Peruvian restaurant, offering the best of both cuisines.

The varied menu features Bolognese Pasta, Shrimp Scampi Risotto, Shrimp Risotto with Red Snapper and its signature Iroquois Chicken Risotto on the Italian side. Peruvian options include Pollo Saltado, Bistec a lo Pobre, Chaufa de Mariscos, Tallarin Saltado de Carne and Pollo Asado. One can savor traditional Peruvian stir-fries, fried rice and stew.

A standout on the appetizer menu is the cornbread risotto balls, which are served in a small pond of chipotle gorgonzola cheese sauce and flecked with a dash of parsley. The fried risotto balls are rich and savory. They're so tender they crumble under the fork.

The chipotle gorgonzola sauce is buttery, tangy, even a trifle spicy and oh so decadent. It is veritably addictive. You'll want to sop up every last drop.

For more information, visit josesfamilyrestaurant.business.site, call 219- 838-4700 or find the business on Facebook.