Daryl Hall will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live in Gary on Aug. 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the music venue.

His Daryl’s House Band with Special Guest Todd Rundgren will take the stage.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.

"Daryl Hall is a modern-day renaissance man, an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the best-selling duo of all time, the star of his very own award-winning web series-turned-TV staple, Live from Daryl’s House, as well as a successful venue owner with 'Daryl’s House,' a restored venue and live music space in Pawling, N.Y.," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Since forming his partnership with John Oates in 1972, the Philadelphia soul man is still achieving career milestones more than four decades later, continuing to perform with his band to sold-out venues everywhere."

In 2014, Hall opened the restaurant and performance venue Daryl's House. It hosts his Live From Daryl’s House show that's featured musicians like Sammy Hagar, Joe Walsh, Cheap Trick, Kenny Loggins, The O’Jays, Aaron Neville, Wyclef Jean, Smokey Robinson, Cee Lo Green, Booker T & The MGs, Ben Folds, Rob Thomas and Jason Mraz. It's also introduced newer acts like Fitz & The Tantrums, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals and Neon Trees.

"Daryl Hall has come a long way, and he’s still got plenty of mileage left in a career that’s taken him from the streets of Philadelphia to the halls of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $69.50 for the 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.