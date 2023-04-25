It's that time of the year when wildflowers are in bloom in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

People can see trillium, Dutchman’s breeches, spring beauties and other flowers start to bud at some of the more than two dozen natural sites that make up the National Park along the South Shore of Lake Michigan.

National Park Service rangers will lead a two-hour guided hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Heron Rookery in Porter County near the LaPorte County border to see woodland flowers.

"The Heron Rookery is one of the best locations in the Region to see spring wildflowers. Be prepared for muddy conditions," Supervisory Park Ranger-Interpretation and Education/Public Information Officer Bruce Rowe said.

Any interested hikers can meet at the Heron’s Rookery’s east parking lot at 1336 North County Road 600E in Michigan City.

It now costs $25 to visit the Indiana Dunes National Park between one to seven days.

The National Park in Northwest Indiana stretches across 15 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, from Gary to Michigan City. It encompasses many diverse habitats, including beaches, prairies, bogs, woods, marshes and globally rare oak and savannah habitat.

As many as three million visitors come to the Indiana Dunes National Park a year.

For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit our nps.gov/indu or find the Indiana Dunes National Park on Facebook.