The classic musical Nunsense will be performed at Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.
The musical comedy by Dan Goggin will be staged from May 4 through May 21 at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.
"A zany, wholesome, hilarious musical revue presented by the Little Sisters of Hoboken, Nunsense is a heavenly delight," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of 'Grease.' Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head."
People are also reading…
John Peluso will direct the musical, which spawned six sequels and is a perennial favorite at local theater troupes.
"Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, Nunsense has become an international phenomenon," Memorial Opera House said in a press release.
The shows start at 8 p.m. with the theater opening at 7:30 p.m. and the box office at 6 p.m.
Tickets range from $23 to $25.
For more information, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com, call 219.548.9137, visit memorialoperahouse.com or go to www.facebook.com/MemorialOperaHouse or www.instagram.com/memorialoperahouse.