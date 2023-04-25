State lawmakers have decided very young students who already aren't receiving sexual education instruction at Indiana public schools will continue not receiving sexual education instruction at Indiana public schools.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval Monday to House Enrolled Act 1608 prohibiting instruction on "human sexuality" to students in prekindergarten through third grade, sending the proposal to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Indiana schools typically don't provide any kind of sex education until at least fifth grade, except for state-mandated programs focused on preventing child abuse and child sexual abuse, which must continue under the proposal.

Nevertheless, state Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, the sponsor, said she wants to ensure Hoosier parents remain "in the driver's seat" when it comes to determining when their children are exposed to "sensitive topics."

"Parents know their children best and their authority should not be superseded by teachers and administrators. Engaging in any type of sexual relationship discussions in school, especially for kindergarten through third graders, is inappropriate, and it's wrong," Davis said.

In response, state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said Davis is fixing a nonexistent problem by imposing more government regulation on schools, instead of minimizing the role of government as Republicans supposedly prefer.

"I think what we've done is found a piece of legislation that's in vogue, that came from one of these states down south, or down as far as Florida, and we're copycatting. And we don't need to do that," Smith said. "Sexuality courses are not even taught at those grade levels."

The legislation does not define "human sexuality," which Democratic lawmakers suggested is intended to marginalize LGBTQ students, or students from LGBTQ families, since some supporters of the proposal consider any acknowledgement of the existence of same-sex relationships to be a form of human sexuality instruction.

It also requires schools to notify a parent, in writing, within five days each time a student at any grade level requests to be identified by a nickname, a pronoun, or anything other than the student's full, legal name.

Opponents of the plan argued that provision could have serious consequences if a school "outs" to hostile or abusive parents a transgender student wanting to use a name or pronouns that better reflect the student's gender identity.

The measure ultimately was approved 63-28 by the House and 37-12 in the Senate.

Every Republican representing Northwest Indiana supported the plan, while every Democratic lawmaker voted "no," except state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, who was absent.

