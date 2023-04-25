Indiana high school students soon will be required to complete a one semester course in financial literacy to earn their diploma.

On Tuesday, the General Assembly gave final approval to Senate Enrolled Act 35, establishing successful completion of a financial literacy class as a graduation requirement at every public, charter and private high school beginning with the class of 2028.

Under the plan, students will be required to learn and understand basic money management principles, including spending and saving, types of bank accounts, opening and managing a bank account, and assessing the quality of a depository institution's services.

The course also must cover debt management, retirement and investment accounts, taxes, loan applications, interest rate computation, credit scores, personal insurance policies and simple contracts, among other topics.

Indiana already requires all students in grades six through 12 to annually be provided instruction in personal financial responsibility as part of a school's regular curriculum.

But state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, the sponsor of the legislation, said improving student financial literacy needs to be a state priority — and his colleagues agreed.

"I believe this is too important that it shouldn't be an afterthought tacked on to something else," Gaskill said. "It needs to be a separate class."

His proposal was supported by, among others, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Indiana State Teachers Association, Indiana PTA, Indiana Credit Union League, Prosperity Indiana and the Indiana Bankers Association.

As originally written, the new graduation requirement would have applied to the high school class of 2027.

The measure was revised, however, because most of those students, who currently are in 8th grade, already have selected their high school courses for next year.

Gaskill said delaying implementation by a year also will give the State Board of Education and local schools time to develop an appropriate curriculum to teach financial literacy to high school students.

The financial literacy mandate was approved 45-0 by the Senate and 85-0 in the House, notwithstanding a stated preference by Statehouse Republicans this year to reduce or eliminate state regulations on Indiana schools.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the proposal into law in coming days.

The General Assembly on Tuesday also sent the governor Senate Enrolled Act 72, directing all public and private elementary schools in Indiana to report to the state Department of Education by Oct. 1 whether the school still teaches cursive handwriting, as a prelude to potentially reinstating a cursive instruction mandate in all Indiana schools.

