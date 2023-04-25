The Gary Community School Corp. once again will have a local school board.

The Indiana General Assembly gave final approval Tuesday to legislation reestablishing a school board in Gary nearly six years after its previous elected school board was dissolved and the school district taken over by the state for financial mismanagement.

Senate Enrolled Act 327 establishes a five-member, appointed school board in the Steel City beginning July 1 to eventually replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) as the school district's governing body.

Under the plan, the mayor of Gary will appoint one school board member, the Gary Common Council will select another, and the three remaining picks will be made by the Indiana secretary of education, who must appoint at least one Gary resident, one resident of Gary or Lake County, and a final member from anywhere.

The school board initially will be tasked with advising the district’s emergency manager. It will take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a later date when DUAB certifies Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

State lawmakers representing Gary said they welcomed the partial return of local control. But some, including state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, explained they could not support the measure because Gary deserves a school board made up solely of Gary residents and elected by its citizens, just like nearly every other community in the state.

Specifically, Melton said the city needs a definite end-date for state authority over Gary schools while the legislation only hints at a potential reevaluation of Gary school governance by the 2027 General Assembly.

"I've talked to the residents of my district, and more than anything, there’s a desire to have real input in the future of our community. Gary residents simply want local control of our school district and the right to lead decisions surrounding the education of our children," Melton said.

Though state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, who supported the proposal along with state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said she considers the plan "a bright new day for Gary families, students and educators," even if it's just a start toward local control.

"It is critically important that members of the community have a voice on their school board. This legislation gives back some of the control that has been taken away over the past few years, and I hope it's a starting point to have school board members who are elected by the people of Gary making up the entire board," Hatcher said.

Indeed, advocates for the legislation, which is headed to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law, described it as a first step toward returning control of Gary schools to local officials following a period of relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing by a state-appointed emergency manager.

Thanks in part to the extra financial resources obtained through a successful 2020 voter referendum, Gary schools now have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

In contrast, Gary's school district was taken over by the state in 2017 after its former school board spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit to the IRS tax payments withheld from employee paychecks, and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores