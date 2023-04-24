GRIFFITH — The town is discussing how to cope with a huge rate hike from the Hammond Sanitary District.

"There's no doubt the rates will be increasing. It's just a matter of when," Council President Rick Ryfa said of the surge in sewer fees.

As a result, the Griffith Sanitary Board met earlier this month and recommended a boost in rates to its customers, Ryfa said.

"The Hammond Sanitary District raised the wholesale rates it’s charging to their local customers by nearly double. Griffith has no choice but to raise the rates to keep its utility solvent," Ryfa said during last week's council meeting.

"We are seeing a comparable increase from Hammond Sanitary that we saw from Hammond Water Works," Ryfa noted. "The reality is that Hammond, for various reasons, didn't increase rates to Hammond customers for years and even decades."

"Subsequently, they couldn't justify an increase to all their customer communities. Mayor (Thomas) McDermott made some tough decisions. We don't want or like the increases, but both of Hammond's utilities could have been bankrupt in a few years without the increases."

Ryfa said the Reedy Financial Group did a rate study that offers several options for rate hikes that will be presented at the next council meeting on May 16.

"We fully understand that the timing is terrible with our residents being affected by inflation, high gasoline prices and skyrocketing NIPSCO bills," Ryfa said. "We simply have no alternative but to increase rates now to keep up with the increased cost from Hammond Sanitary."

Ryfa noted the situation is financially complicated because Griffith, Highland and Hammond must also comply with consent decrees each signed with the U.S. EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"The decrees prohibit any of the communities from dumping diluted sanitary water into any of the local waterways. We have been discussing this for about a decade and are now in the implementation stage," Ryfa said.

Ryfa said the decrees even require each community to decrease any inflow and infiltration of water into their own infrastructure and systems.

Referring to another requirement of the consent decree, Ryfa said the document can be viewed on the town website at griffith.in.gov.

Ryfa said a full update will be presented by the town's engineers and environmental attorneys on May 16.

"We welcome all residents to attend this meeting or watch the stream of the meeting on the Griffith Town Council meeting YouTube channel."

There will not be a council meeting on May 2 because of the primary elections.

