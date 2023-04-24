CROWN POINT — Ivy Tech Community College Lake County is launching a pharmacy technician certificate program beginning in August.
Classes begin in August at the Crown Point location, Ivy Tech said. The program plans to include such courses as medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, customer service, pharmacy tech concepts and a seminar course. The program will seek to give students clinical hands-on practice in health care settings, with a combination of classroom and time in the lab.
"Employers looking for pharmacy techs will prefer someone who has the credentials," program Chair Jodi Wilkes said. "Students who complete the program and become a certified pharmacy technician will have a variety of employment options, earn higher wages and have greater job stability."
PHOTOS: First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso