Today's column is the last of a seven-part series on my mother's healthcare journey, from home to hospital to hospice.

Since I was a young boy, I plucked a single flower from any garden in sight as a gift to my mom for Mother’s Day. This year I did it early because of her health circumstances.

On Friday, during a walk to clear my head, I spotted the perfect yellow tulip blossoming along a sidewalk. I secretly plucked it and brought it to the VNA Hospice of NWI in Valparaiso. My 82-year-old mother, Nancy Davich, was transported there from a hospital on April 11.

She had been motionless and non-communicative for the past few days, so my wife placed the tulip in a vase near my mom’s bed. By the next morning, the flower opened up and watched over my mom in her bed. I just happened to be alone with her at that moment.

“Good morning, Mom,” I told her. “Do you like your early Mother’s Day gift?”

She didn’t move, of course. Her breathing was shallow. Her left eye was partly opened.

I took the tulip out of its vase and placed it next to her pillow. I thought she could possibly smell the flower or feel its presence. Wishful thinking, I know. The contrast of the fresh yellow flower atop the sterile white sheets looked beautiful yet haunting.

I sat down in a recliner next to her bed and flashed back to all the stolen flowers I gave my mother through the years. She enjoyed every one, even if it was a dying dandelion I pulled from an overgrown weed garden. It was the gesture that mattered, she always told me.

I also flashed back to a few unexplained coincidences that took place since she entered hospice care and couldn’t verbally communicate with my family. Here’s one of them.

On Good Friday morning, my mother wouldn’t leave her home for the emergency room until she helped my sister file her taxes, as she had done every year for many years. Her health was the worst I had even witnessed. She was weak, frail and dehydrated.

Still, she insisted to get this final task done before leaving her home for the last time. My sister’s tax documents were upstairs in my mom’s office, waiting for her annual review.

My mom, of course, was in no condition to do any paperwork. She could barely get out of bed. It took her hours to get mentally prepared to go to the hospital. And it took a few more hours for my sister, my daughter and my niece to prepare my mom for the trip to the hospital. She insisted on taking a shower. Then a change of clothes, packing her belongings and making her bed one last time.

After everything was finally ready, we carried her to my car and rushed to the ER.

During her hospital stay, I forgot all about the tax filing deadline. My mother obviously didn’t. On April 11, around 2:30 p.m., just before she was transported to the VNA Hospice, she was extremely restless and agitated.

“Almost like giving birth, with very strong contractions,” my sister said.

My mom was not able to speak. But she was definitively able to communicate. She tried getting out of bed. Her legs attempted to crawl over the side rail. She tried to leave, for somewhere. This went on for several minutes before she eventually collapsed back onto her bed and returned to sleep. My sister and daughter watched it happen.

At the same time that day, my two nieces were at my mother’s home to gather a few personal items for her hospice stay. They were just about to leave when niece, Jill, asked her sister, Carly, “Is there anything else we need?”

As soon as she said this, they heard a loud noise upstairs.

“It sounded like someone walking, but with kind of a big thud,” Carly said.

My nieces were too scared to move.

“We just froze,” Carly said.

Thankfully, Jill’s husband, Mike, was with them. He darted upstairs to check it out. Both women followed behind him. In the middle of my mom’s office, laid out on the floor, were my sister’s tax documents along with the small white bin that my mom used to hold them.

None of those tax documents were there just a few minutes earlier when they were upstairs gathering other items. Unlike my nieces and other members of my family, Mike doesn’t believe in any of this mystical stuff. And yet he experienced it firsthand.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Mike told me.

In my mom’s driveway, Carly sent a text message to my family immediately after it happened: “We hear you Nana.”

You can believe it as a sign. Or you can dispel it as a coincidence. It’s up to you.

What I can’t easily dispel is what happened in her hospice room after I placed that yellow tulip next to her pillow. While pondering that stolen moment, I looked over to my mom and noticed her left index finger moving. I jumped up from my chair and grabbed my phone to capture the moment.

“Hi, Mom. Are you there?” I asked while video recording her reaction.

I didn’t know at the time that this would be our final exchange. Her finger didn’t move again but her eyes opened a bit more. Her head moved ever so slightly. Her mouth closed then opened once more. A second later, my mom took her last breath.

I stared into her blank, empty eyes and kissed her forehead, twice, just as she did with my brother, Joe, when he died in 2009. My goodbye gesture felt right.

My mom died at 12:06 p.m., reflecting her birth date, 12/06. Every day she was in the hospital or hospice, my family rotated around the clock to be with her. She was never alone. And, in turn, we will never be alone in our lives. Her memory will always be with us, around the clock.

When her body was wheeled out of her hospice room, my tulip went with her. She will be buried with it.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, for every year from now on.