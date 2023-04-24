Have you ever ridden a motorcycle at 118 mph while swerving through lanes and dodging traffic? I have, and I’ll never forget that feeling of dangerous exhilaration.

I was coming back to the Region from Michigan after already receiving two traffic tickets for not wearing a helmet in that state — stupid helmet law, I told myself.

After the second ticket, I figured the odds were high that a third Michigan state trooper would be parked between me and the Indiana state line on Interstate 94. So I twisted my right wrist back as far as it would go and I reached almost 120 mph in a few seconds. My arrival a few minutes later at the state line was a blur.

Only after slowing to 90 mph, then 80, then 70, did I realize my stupidity for even trying it. And, I should note, I have never reached that speed again, whether on my bike, in my car or in my dreams.

If you're shaking your head in disbelief or disappointment, keep in mind that I was young, dumb and oozing testosterone. Looking back, maybe I did it so I could simply say "I did it." Maybe I did it out of anger at those traffic tickets. Or maybe I did it while under the influence of, well, youth.

I'm not sure if this helps explain why a motorcyclist traveled at a high speed on the Borman Expressway last month, passing vehicles along the skip line before making contact with a truck at the 7.3-mile marker between Burr and Grant streets.

“This resulted in the operator of the motorcycle losing control and crashing,” the Indiana State Police said in a news release. “The motorcycle caught on fire, while Good Samaritans stopped and immediately began to render first aid and CPR to the unconscious rider. The rider succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office.”

It's legal in some states for a motorcyclist to pass other vehicles while riding the skip lines, which divide lanes. In Indiana, “it is not only illegal, but it is extremely dangerous,” the release said.

With spring's arrival and summer weather on its way, motorists will begin seeing more motorcyclists on every type of road. We need a reminder of the common safety slogan: “Be aware, motorcycles are everywhere.”

It’s true. But many of them are operated by thrill-seeking knuckleheads who don’t understand the fragility of life and obliviousness of motorists.

I’ve owned and operated several motorcycles since my teenage years. I had my share of dangerously close calls. Fortunately I avoided any crashes or accidents through the years. But lately I have seen several motorcyclists — especially younger drivers on crotch-rocket sport bikes — driving recklessly and carelessly on their way to nowhere in particular.

I know it looks-cool-feels-cool to pull off such a thing while going 80 or 90 mph. I’ve done it many times.

It. Is. So. Seductive.

But all it takes is one brush against a vehicle or a patch of gravel or oil slick and it’s lights out for any biker.

Yes, “motorcycles are everywhere,” as the familiar yellow bumper stickers say, but sometimes their owners take liberties that make it dangerous to other motorists. And to themselves.

We’re already reading newspaper stories — and obituaries — for bikers who were intoxicated on high speeds and stupid decisions while riding under the influence of perceived invincibility. We will see more of these deaths. It’s as inevitable as putting gasoline into a tank.

Last week, two motorcycles crashed, leaving two people hospitalized. The driver of a 2012 Harley-Davidson was trying to turn onto 117th Avenue near Wicker Avenue. A motorcyclist behind him reportedly failed to slow in time and swerved to avoid collision but still struck the side of the Harley. Officers said no one was wearing a helmet, causing head injuries.

Last summer, I just missed witnessing a violent motorcycle crash at the corner of Lincolnway and Campbell in Valparaiso. Seconds earlier, I heard the biker revving his engine. And then it got hit by an SUV, causing the bike to split into two pieces.

The male driver and female passenger lay motionless on the street. Both were transported by medical helicopter to a trauma hospital. They survived the crash but required hospitalization and surgeries, police told me.

I have no idea who was at fault. It doesn’t much matter when you’re on a motorcycle. All it takes is one slip-up, one blind spot, one mistake, one deadly twist of fate.

I’ve wanted to own a motorcycle since my teenage years in the Glen-Ryan subdivision of Gary's Miller section. My neighborhood was home to a few Invaders motorcycle club members, and I clearly remember them riding down my street. Their incredibly loud choppers rattled my house and stirred my testosterone.

I bought my first motorcycle at 16, riding it to school every chance I could. It gave me a sense of power I couldn’t get anywhere else at that age.

As I got older, I still enjoyed twisting back my right hand and showing off the power of my motorcycles. It was definitely an adrenaline rush to reach 100 mph or faster within seconds. I can still feel that sort of euphoria to this day.

I was lucky. I had several close calls but never a crash or an accident. These days I have no desire to push such speed limits on a motorcycle. And when I see motorcyclists do such a thing, they are typically younger guys on built-for-speed crotch rockets.

A part of me wants to warn them about the dangers of reckless riding — helmet or no helmet. But that’s only a small part of me. I know exactly what they’re feeling while tossing aside such silliness as caution and concern. They’ll learn it soon enough, if they make it that long without incident or accident.

As George Bernard Shaw once quipped, youth is wasted on the young. The trick is staying alive long enough to appreciate the irony of this timeless line.