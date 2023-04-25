Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Deadline set for property owners to decide LaPorte annexation: https://bit.ly/3LqOtrx

New Indiana law allows police, fire to require bystanders stay 25 feet away: https://bit.ly/40BB7gy

Lowell woman selected ISP's Dispatcher of the Year: https://bit.ly/3AtwQky

Crown Point native cracks top 100 in Boston Marathon: https://bit.ly/3N8m4YB

