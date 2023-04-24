Three people were hurt in a car crash Sunday in Newton County.

An accident took place around noon at the intersection of State Road 10 and County Road 300 W in Lake Village.

A 62-year-old Shelby man was driving a Dodge pickup westbound on State Road 10 when it hit a Kia at the intersection. A 51-year-old St. John woman was driving south of County Road W just before the collision.

"The Kia disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, causing the Dodge to strike the driver’s side of the Kia," Sheriff S.L. Cothran said in a news release. "The Dodge came to a stop in the middle of the intersection, the Kia was pushed off the road, where it came to a stop in the northwest corner of the intersection."

The man driving the Dodge was taken to the hospital with complaints of pain.

The woman driving the Kia and her female passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries deemed to be not life-threatening.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office, Newton County EMS and Lake Village Fire Department responded to the crash.