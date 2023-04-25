More details have emerged about the fatal three-way crash that killed a Hobart man Friday in Porter County.

Alfred Norwood, 69, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the accident after he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

Norwood was severely injured, had a difficult time speaking and did not remember the crash, according to a police report. But as of Friday, police believed he may make it, Porter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said.

The crash took place Friday night at the intersection of State Road 130 and County Road 600 North in unincorporated Portage, just east of County Line Road.

A 21-year-old Valparaiso woman was driving west on State Road 130 when Norwood pulled in front of her at the last minute at the intersection, failing to yield the right of way, witnesses told police. She struck the passenger side of his vehicle, causing it to spin and hit a third car that was stopped at County Road 600 N.

The 21-year-old Valparaiso woman also was injured in the three-way crash.

Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, said the cause of Norwood's death was multiple injuries from a motor vehicle collision, and the manner of death was an accident.