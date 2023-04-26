Athletic coaches and workplace supervisors in Indiana no longer will be permitted to engage in sexual conduct with certain individuals between the ages 16 and 18, similar to other adults who are in a position of authority over children.

House Enrolled Act 1228 closes a loophole by specifically subjecting coaches and workplace supervisors to existing prohibitions on child seduction that apply to parents, teachers, child care workers, law enforcement officers and other professionals.

The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, leaves intact at 16 years old Indiana's age of sexual consent.

However, it protects individuals under age 18 by criminalizing sexual conduct, even if it's consensual, when the older partner is in a position to exert undue influence on the child, including as a member of a sports team or as an employee.

"It's really disgusting that this is something our society is still struggling with," Bohacek said. "Closing this loophole is crucial in ensuring Hoosier children are not being taken advantage of, and I will keep working to expand punishments for people who prey on our youth."

Under the plan, an adult in a position of authority who fondles or touches a person between ages 16 and 18 could be charged with a level 6 felony, punishable by up to 2½ years behind bars. Sexual intercourse would be a level 5 felony with a prison term of up to 6 years.

The proposal was approved with no opposition in both the House and Senate.

It will take effect July 1 once it's signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

