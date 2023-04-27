CROWN POINT— A Hammond man was charged with arson Wednesday for allegedly setting his co-worker’s car and garage on fire, according to charging documents.

Charging records allege that on Dec. 14, Christopher Townsell, 39, drove to his co-worker’s house about 3 a.m. and lit the man’s Subaru Outback and garage on fire. The nearby fence also caught on fire. The car belonged to the co-worker’s wife, but Townsell thought the man owned it, charges stated.

The damages to the vehicle totaled $5,350 and the damages to the garage and fence totaled $15,524.05, according to charging documents.

Townsell and the man worked together at the San Corporation, located at 112 E. Summit St., charges say.

The man called police at 3:11 a.m. after a neighbor told him that his garage was on fire. The neighbor told police that he didn’t see anything, but heard a loud explosion and when he walked outside he saw the garage ablaze, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Townsell had been at his co-worker’s house, located in the 7300 block of Marshall Avenue, earlier in the day of the purported arson to help him move a stove, charges stated.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a black Dodge Caliber traveling south on Kennedy Avenue at Interstate 80/94 around the time of the arson. The car was registered to a woman with whom Townsell shares a child, and she told police that Townsell had taken the car Dec. 13 because he was supposed to fix a coolant problem, charging documents stated.

The woman told police that Townsell brought the car back to her the evening of Dec. 14 without fixing the coolant problem, the affidavit stated.

Officers obtained records of Townsell’s Google and telephone data during the time of the arson and, records show, they found a substantial time gap in data between around 2:30 and 3:15 a.m. Dec. 14.

“It appeared to me that Townsell turned off his cell phone during the time frame of the arson, attempting to disguise his presence at the scene,” police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Townsell remains at large and a warrant is out for his arrest.

