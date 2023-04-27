CROWN POINT— A Hammond man was charged with arson Wednesday for allegedly setting his co-worker’s car and garage on fire, according to charging documents.
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
Charging records allege that on Dec. 14, Christopher Townsell, 39, drove to his co-worker’s house about 3 a.m. and lit the man’s Subaru Outback and garage on fire. The nearby fence also caught on fire. The car belonged to the co-worker’s wife, but Townsell thought the man owned it, charges stated.
The damages to the vehicle totaled $5,350 and the damages to the garage and fence totaled $15,524.05, according to charging documents.
Townsell and the man worked together at the San Corporation, located at 112 E. Summit St., charges say.
The man called police at 3:11 a.m. after a neighbor told him that his garage was on fire. The neighbor told police that he didn’t see anything, but heard a loud explosion and when he walked outside he saw the garage ablaze, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lil Wayne to headline Festival of the Lakes in ticketed show that could mark new era of entrance fees and bigger acts
UPDATE: Scene safe after explosive device found outside Schererville Walmart
Cleveland-Cliffs reports $42 million loss in first quarter
New stores open at Southlake Mall
2 killed in Hammond car crash
Bed, Bath & Beyond to shutter stores, including in Schererville and Valpo
Hammond mayor celebrates 420 Day with on-air smoke, good news for other local pot users
Hobart man killed in car crash
Man nabbed filming woman in Kohl's dressing room, Portage cops say
Man charged with murder after body found at state wildlife area, officials say
Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
Public asked to help locate Region teen missing since Tuesday
Valpo man nabbed with hundreds of child porn images, videos, police say
Portage cop battered while driving suspect to jail, report says
Unsealed court records show man shut five children in nearby bedroom, then shot and killed girlfriend
Townsell had been at his co-worker’s house, located in the 7300 block of Marshall Avenue, earlier in the day of the purported arson to help him move a stove, charges stated.
Police reviewed surveillance video and saw a black Dodge Caliber traveling south on Kennedy Avenue at Interstate 80/94 around the time of the arson. The car was registered to a woman with whom Townsell shares a child, and she told police that Townsell had taken the car Dec. 13 because he was supposed to fix a coolant problem, charging documents stated.
The woman told police that Townsell brought the car back to her the evening of Dec. 14 without fixing the coolant problem, the affidavit stated.
Officers obtained records of Townsell’s Google and telephone data during the time of the arson and, records show, they found a substantial time gap in data between around 2:30 and 3:15 a.m. Dec. 14.
“It appeared to me that Townsell turned off his cell phone during the time frame of the arson, attempting to disguise his presence at the scene,” police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Townsell remains at large and a warrant is out for his arrest.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
William Davis
Age: 52 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303624 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brianna Bridges
Age: 20 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303645 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Hannah Rosa
Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2303625 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
David David III
Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303708 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ashlyn Heinrich
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303662 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
David Lam
Age: 63 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303640 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: WEAPON - USE - FIREARM - POINTING A FIREARM
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Justin Rosquist
Age: 18 Residence: East Moline, IL Booking Number(s): 2303748 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - FORGERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kenneth Johnson Jr.
Age: 42 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303695 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Harold Wireman
Age: 63 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2303717 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tawana Dillahunty
Age: 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303654 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Justen Bowling
Age: 32 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number(s): 2303750 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Brian Hughes
Age: 41 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303743 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
David White
Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303661 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/BODILY INJUR
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Montgomery Sr.
Age: 59 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303736 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joseph Anderson
Age: 23 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2303703 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POSSESSION - STOLEN PROPERTY; POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Nicholas Kelly
Age: 43 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number(s): 2303657 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Elizabeth McDonough
Age: 41 Residence: Palos Heights, IL Booking Number(s): 2303655 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Griffith Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jordan Knies
Age: 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303727 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Eldridge Donelson
Age: 34 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303642 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - MODERATE BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Danisha Singleton
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2303732 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Sean Cunningham
Age: 47 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2303735 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Cedar Lake Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ricky Kamradt
Age: 65 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2303731 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Emilio Figueroa
Age: 36 Residence: Harvey, IL Booking Number(s): 2303706 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Randy Martin
Age: 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303671 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Samantha Zagorac
Age: 34 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303633 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ulzana Sullivan Jr.
Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303669 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Thomas Aiken
Age: 51 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303634 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: New Chicago Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
David Parra
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303734 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Mrowicki
Age: 38 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2303643 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Cedar Lake Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Terrence Kramer II
Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303705 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Kirn
Age: 55 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2303738 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; BURGLARY - PROPERTY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Daniel Espinoza
Age: 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303764 Arrest Date: April 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Santino Delgado
Age: 47 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303680 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jacob Pritt
Age: 35 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number(s): 2303729 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Edwardo Banda Jr.
Age: 40 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303701 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE; DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - MODERATE BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Edward McCain Jr.
Age: 36 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303682 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Mitchell Armstrong Jr.
Age: 35 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303629 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/PERMANENT INJURY OR DISFIGUREMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Roseann Dye
Age: 44 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303660 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Robert Garner
Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2303714 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Winfield Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Phillip Trevino
Age: 52 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303636 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Robert Carter Jr.
Age: 40 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2303647 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Christopher Frenzel Jr.
Age: 26 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303754 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Josh Grotberg
Age: 45 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2303676 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lowell Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Nathan Bailey
Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303619 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Watkins
Age: 27 Residence: Whiting, IN Booking Number(s): 2303711 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Camren Brown
Age: 25 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number(s): 2303691 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Lorrie Rayborn
Age: 50 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303678 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Leland Free
Age: 69 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2303656 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Neffeteri Gray
Age: 41 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2303719 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: INT-THREATEN ANOTHER WITH INTENT THEY ENGAGE IN CONDUCT AGAINST WILL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Vashawn Spencer
Age: 26 Residence: Matteson, IL Booking Number(s): 2303635 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Whiting Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Terry Lewis
Age: 56 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2303766 Arrest Date: April 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: FRAUD - DECEPTION - IDENTITY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Derek Turner Jr.
Age: 42 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303621 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: STRANGULATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dalvin Kimmons Sr.
Age: 30 Residence: Lansing, IL Booking Number(s): 2303637 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - BODILY WASTE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Laskarin
Age: 38 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2303681 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: St. John Police Department Offense Description: OPERATE VEHICLE AFTER BEING HABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Paul Clark
Age: 42 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303665 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Meagan Boersma
Age: 43 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303627 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Cedar Lake Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Aaliyah Griffin
Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2303733 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Laura Glover
Age: 41 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303649 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Tony Clark
Age: 22 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2303716 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: Griffith Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Deangelo Rock
Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303752 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Calvin Wash
Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number(s): 2303626 Arrest Date: April 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Austin Williams
Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number(s): 2303702 Arrest Date: April 17, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: WEAPON - USE - LASER - UNLAWFUL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Acuna
Age: 22 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2303730 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY; CONFINEMENT - KIDNAPPING
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Michael Marsh
Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2303677 Arrest Date: April 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SIMPLE - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Demetrius McAlister
Age: 50 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2303737 Arrest Date: April 18, 2023 Arresting Agency: Merrillville Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Walter Herron-Junius
Age: 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2303762 Arrest Date: April 19, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT DEFENDANT USES A VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.