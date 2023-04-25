CROWN POINT— A Hobart man was charged Monday with violating a protection order and no-contact order and repeatedly stalking his wife.

Napoleon Benjamin, 38, was charged with stalking, criminal confinement, obstruction of justice, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.

Benjamin’s estranged wife called police Saturday after Benjamin blocked her car in her apartment building’s parking lot and demanded to be let inside her apartment, according to charging documents.

She refused and he threatened to punch her if she didn’t let him in, the charges say.

“He is legit crazy, and he could have been following me or checking apartment complexes looking for my vehicle,” she told police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Once inside the apartment, Benjamin demanded a spare key to the residence, the charges say.

She refused and he hit her on her left forearm and told her he’d do worse if she didn’t listen, charging documents stated.

The woman threatened to call the police and Benjamin snatched her phone away, then deleted any voicemails he had recently left and any calls from him on her recent call history, the charges say.

The woman has a protection order and a no-contact order against Benjamin, according to the probable cause affidavit. Benjamin was charged with domestic battery in Porter County in June.

The woman told police Benjamin has called her at least 10 times a day in the past week and that he deleted her call records so that officers wouldn’t believe her, the affidavit stated.

She tried to give Benjamin a key that would not open her apartment door lock, but once Benjamin realized it was the wrong key he quickly became angry, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Benjamin “told her that he would kill her and her mother if she did not listen to him, which she believed he would do because of his violent history,” the affidavit said.

The woman eventually convinced Benjamin to let her leave, and once she did, she called police, the affidavit said.

When officers apprehended Benjamin, he told them he "wasn’t going to her apartment, I was at my house on Grand Boulevard and I’m going to work,” according to the affidavit.

Benjamin was taken to the Lake County Jail where he was held without bail.

