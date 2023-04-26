PORTAGE — Two members of the housekeeping crew at the local Best Western hotel were held against their will this week in a guest room by a customer falsely accusing them of stealing from him, Portage police said.

Portage resident Alphonso Smith, who now faces two felony counts of criminal confinement, reportedly admitted to the offense and said it turned out the woman did not steal from him after all.

Police said they were called to the hotel at 6200 U.S. 20 around 9:15 a.m. Monday where they were told the two housekeepers had began cleaning the room in question when Smith returned.

"What the (expletive) are you guys doing in here," he reportedly asked.

Smith complained about the women cleaning his room before the 11 a.m. checkout time, according to the arrest report. He then accused them of stealing from him and locked the door with everyone inside.

"You (expletive) aren't going anywhere," Smith reportedly said.

Smith is accused of shoving one of the women away from the door and after five minutes of holding the women against their will, checked his bag and found nothing missing, police said.

The women then fled the room and police were called.

Police said they tracked Smith down at his local address where he admitted to holding the women against their will, "Until I got my (expletive), yeah."

"They didn't take anything because it was still right there," he reportedly said.

