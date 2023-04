CROWN POINT — An Illinois man faces a slew of drug charges after police used a confidential informant and caught him dealing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Charles D. Willis, 30, was charged on Monday with two counts of dealing in cocaine and three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, which are all level four felonies. Level four felonies carry a sentence of between two and 12 years.

Charging documents show that Merrillville police utilized a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase, wherein the informant bought drugs while wearing audio and video recording devices.

Police enacted two separate purchases during their investigation, one on March 13 and the other on April 4, according to court records.

Ahead of both purchases, the informant called Willis and asked for cocaine and heroin. Records show that Willis told them the deal would happen in the next 15 minutes. The drugs were purchased with a predetermined amount of money from the Hammond controlled purchase fund, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On March 13, the informant met Willis on the 100 block of Terrance Drive in Munster and purchased cocaine and heroin, court records stated. Officers tested the drugs and found the rock-like substance weighed 2.14 grams and tested positive for cocaine and the brown rock-like substance weighed 2.83 grams and tested positive for heroin.

On April 4, the informant met Willis at the same location and bought the same drugs, according to court documents. Officers tested the drug baggies and discovered one contained 3.61 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine and the other contained 2.12 grams of a substance that tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl.

Willis's first court appearance has not yet been set.

