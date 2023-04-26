Hoosiers called or selected for jury service on or after July 1 are getting a pay raise.

The Indiana General Assembly has given final approval to legislation doubling the amount of money prospective jurors and individuals chosen to sit on a jury receive for each day they spend at the courthouse.

Currently, prospective jurors are paid $15 a day regardless of whether they're chosen for a jury, while seated jurors receive $40 for attending each day of a trial.

House Enrolled Act 1466 hikes the pay for prospective jurors to $30 a day and requires seated jurors be paid $80 a day for the first five days of a trial, and $90 for each trial day thereafter.

Prospective and seated jurors also continue to be entitled to a daily mileage reimbursement for travel to and from the court.

Supporters of the legislation noted Indiana has not increased juror pay in a quarter-century, and the low daily pay rate can prejudice and distort who ends up serving on juries.

"In each and every trial, invariably, there are a handful of people that say they cannot afford to sit for jury service," Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas told lawmakers in February. "They live check to check, the money is not enough to compensate them, they can't pay their bills, and then they end up getting struck for cause.

"That results in the parties not have a fair cross-section of the community," he added.

Cappas also noted that jurors typically sit for seven hours a day during a trial and up to 14 hours a day amid deliberations. He said jurors see and hear difficult testimony, look at gruesome photos and take on tasks most people would choose to avoid all for a measly $4 an hour during a 10-hour day.

"They do hard work," he said. "They're grossly underpaid."

The legislation covers the cost of the juror pay hike by increasing to $6 the $2 jury fee assessed on each person convicted of a felony or misdemeanor crime, infraction or municipal ordinance violation, and by imposing a new $75 filing fee on all civil tort and plenary actions.

The plan was approved without opposition in both the House and Senate. It's expected to soon be signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

