CROWN POINT — A jury returned a not guilty verdict Wednesday for a man charged with attempting to murder a friend in 2017.

Jorge Valdez Jr., 49, stood trial for attempted murder and battery. Trial proceedings began Monday in Judge Samuel Cappas' courtroom.

The jury deliberated for about 25 minutes.

Charging documents alleged that on Dec. 3, 2017, Valdez went to his friend’s house to watch a football game. He asked the friend to lend him $20 and after the friend said no, Valdez shot the man six times in the head, chest and torso, according to the charging documents.

Valdez then beat his friend with a wooden chair until it broke, tied the man’s hands with an electrical cord and attempted to smother him with a pillow, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man originally told officers that two masked men entered his home, attacked him with the chair and one of them shot him, charging documents stated. He later recanted and said Valdez shot him, the affidavit said.

Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said during his closing arguments that Valdez’s employment as a private investigator made him “cunning” and gave him the wherewithal to commit the alleged crimes.

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps said during his closing arguments that the state had no reason to bring up Valdez’s job.

“Because of his profession, if he really did it he would’ve done a much better job,” Shaps said.

Shaps said there was a “cloud of confusion” surrounding the facts of the case. He highlighted, in particular, how officers did not take pictures of the house until about a month after the purported crime.

He further noted how there were no shell casings or bullets found at the scene. Shaps also mentioned how officers never searched Valdez’s home.

“This is poor work on somebody’s behalf,” Shaps said.

Johnsen said the reason there weren’t shell casings was that Valdez used a revolver and shell casings remain in the cylinder of such as weapon. The bullets, Johnsen said, were found in the victim’s chest and torso.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail William Davis Brianna Bridges Hannah Rosa David David III Ashlyn Heinrich David Lam Justin Rosquist Kenneth Johnson Jr. Harold Wireman Tawana Dillahunty Justen Bowling Brian Hughes David White Michael Montgomery Sr. Joseph Anderson Nicholas Kelly Elizabeth McDonough Jordan Knies Eldridge Donelson Danisha Singleton Sean Cunningham Ricky Kamradt Emilio Figueroa Randy Martin Samantha Zagorac Ulzana Sullivan Jr. Thomas Aiken David Parra Michael Mrowicki Terrence Kramer II Michael Kirn Daniel Espinoza Santino Delgado Jacob Pritt Edwardo Banda Jr. Edward McCain Jr. Mitchell Armstrong Jr. Roseann Dye Robert Garner Phillip Trevino Robert Carter Jr. Christopher Frenzel Jr. Josh Grotberg Nathan Bailey Nicholas Watkins Camren Brown Lorrie Rayborn Leland Free Neffeteri Gray Vashawn Spencer Terry Lewis Derek Turner Jr. Dalvin Kimmons Sr. Nicholas Laskarin Paul Clark Meagan Boersma Aaliyah Griffin Laura Glover Tony Clark Deangelo Rock Calvin Wash Austin Williams Anthony Acuna Michael Marsh Demetrius McAlister Walter Herron-Junius